Atlas Capital Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF

New Purchases: JPST, FALN, FLYW, APA, SU, GSPD.PFD, COTY, SMH, GIL, VMW, AWP, SLVM, KD, RIVN, GRAB, ORLY, JACK,

JPST, FALN, FLYW, APA, SU, GSPD.PFD, COTY, SMH, GIL, VMW, AWP, SLVM, KD, RIVN, GRAB, ORLY, JACK, Added Positions: BSV, FDIS, IEUR, VWO, IPAC, XLK, VCR, VSS, FTEC, AXP, VDE, XLF, SCZ, XLY, FIS, FNCL, PUK, FHLC, F, GSK, CRM, JEPI, IVLU, PXF, ADI, INTC, FIDU, FSTA, SHY, SCHP, HMC, MUFG, WDC, BBCA, BCS, CSCO, HDB, MBT, NVS, NVO, PFE, PVH, STX, WFC, OGZPY, FLT, FENY, IMTM, VFH, XLE, BBY, CP, KGC, ORCL, TM, NXPI, FUTY, VAW, VTIP, ABB, AMX, CM, BAP, EL, FMX, GPS, HPQ, IRM, KT, LKQ, MRK, NUE, SNY, SPG, VLO, ZBRA, CVE, GM, PSX, HPE, DFAI, IEMG, IXJ, MCHI, NYF, VCIT, ADBE, AMD, ASX, ITUB, BSAC, DXC, DVN, EOG, ERIC, EXC, FMS, GFI, TV, IBN, SJM, JNPR, KR, MRO, SJR, TROW, TSM, TSN, UMC, WBA, EBAY, LUKOY, AER, FANG, KHC, MFGP, ACWI, CMF, DFAT, ESGU, EWT, IBB, IVV, SPDW, VXUS, T, ACN, ABG, AZN, AZO, CX, CNC, SNP, XOM, FISV, GPN, LNC, LAD, TAP, WRK, SIVB, TEVA, URI, LDOS, MELI, PM, DISCK, KMI, SBSW, BABA, ETSY, NTLA, TWLO, PINS, NTCO, FM, MOAT, NULV, SCHF, SCHG, SCHK, THD, VIOO, XBI,

BSV, FDIS, IEUR, VWO, IPAC, XLK, VCR, VSS, FTEC, AXP, VDE, XLF, SCZ, XLY, FIS, FNCL, PUK, FHLC, F, GSK, CRM, JEPI, IVLU, PXF, ADI, INTC, FIDU, FSTA, SHY, SCHP, HMC, MUFG, WDC, BBCA, BCS, CSCO, HDB, MBT, NVS, NVO, PFE, PVH, STX, WFC, OGZPY, FLT, FENY, IMTM, VFH, XLE, BBY, CP, KGC, ORCL, TM, NXPI, FUTY, VAW, VTIP, ABB, AMX, CM, BAP, EL, FMX, GPS, HPQ, IRM, KT, LKQ, MRK, NUE, SNY, SPG, VLO, ZBRA, CVE, GM, PSX, HPE, DFAI, IEMG, IXJ, MCHI, NYF, VCIT, ADBE, AMD, ASX, ITUB, BSAC, DXC, DVN, EOG, ERIC, EXC, FMS, GFI, TV, IBN, SJM, JNPR, KR, MRO, SJR, TROW, TSM, TSN, UMC, WBA, EBAY, LUKOY, AER, FANG, KHC, MFGP, ACWI, CMF, DFAT, ESGU, EWT, IBB, IVV, SPDW, VXUS, T, ACN, ABG, AZN, AZO, CX, CNC, SNP, XOM, FISV, GPN, LNC, LAD, TAP, WRK, SIVB, TEVA, URI, LDOS, MELI, PM, DISCK, KMI, SBSW, BABA, ETSY, NTLA, TWLO, PINS, NTCO, FM, MOAT, NULV, SCHF, SCHG, SCHK, THD, VIOO, XBI, Reduced Positions: MTUM, PFF, PGX, SCHC, VOX, EMB, VTV, VPL, VHT, VEU, FCOM, PFFD, COF, SJNK, SPEM, LLY, BBEU, VTI, PYPL, TIP, IGSB, VBR, XLI, XLV, BIIB, IUSV, SCHV, AAPL, VALE, ILMN, ZBH, TMUS, CHTR, BAB, IWN, SCHE, VNQI, XLC, BHP, HAL, BUD, SCHM, VGK, VGT, ALB, CAJ, CMI, EA, GS, MKTX, NTES, VOD, WMT, BIDU, BMY, CTSH, GIS, MU, PH, PSO, PGR, SNN, VZ, ANTM, ABBV, JD, SHOP, EFV, IWM, SCHH, VFMO, VIG, VIS, VOO, VPU, VIAC, CMCSA, GOOGL, LRCX, LOGI, VTR, WBK, WHR, LYB, FB, PDD, PROSY, EWY, VB, VT, XLP, AES, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, CNQ, CAT, CTXS, DVA, DE, ERJ, FDX, FLS, ING, IPG, INTU, KLAC, KEY, KEP, MTB, NVDA, PKX, RF, BB, ROP, SONY, TD, UBS, UNH, UHS, CMG, RDS.B, MLCO, DFS, GLPG, VIPS, CFG, RACE, CARR, VSCO, DIA, EFA, EWC, EWJV, VDC, VFVA, XLB, ABT, APH, ADM, ADSK, BBVA, BNS, BLK, BSX, CVS, SCHW, CI, CMA, CBD, CAG, DHR, DUK, ETN, DISH, EMR, ENB, NEE, FCX, INCY, KMB, KIM, BBWI, LMT, LOW, MET, MT, MS, NEM, NMR, NOC, OMC, PNC, PAAS, PHG, PHM, QCOM, SAP, SKM, STM, SLB, SCCO, LUV, UPS, DIS, WY, TECK, FTNT, HCA, MPC, APTV, NWS, KEYS, QRVO, DELL, FOXA, DOW, JMIA, PLTR, BIV, CSM, DSI, GLD, IAU, IJR, IVOO, IWO, JNK, JPMB, MDY, MLPA, NOBL, OUSA, RWR, RYF, SPYV, TDIV, VEA, VNQ, VYM, XLRE, XTL,

MTUM, PFF, PGX, SCHC, VOX, EMB, VTV, VPL, VHT, VEU, FCOM, PFFD, COF, SJNK, SPEM, LLY, BBEU, VTI, PYPL, TIP, IGSB, VBR, XLI, XLV, BIIB, IUSV, SCHV, AAPL, VALE, ILMN, ZBH, TMUS, CHTR, BAB, IWN, SCHE, VNQI, XLC, BHP, HAL, BUD, SCHM, VGK, VGT, ALB, CAJ, CMI, EA, GS, MKTX, NTES, VOD, WMT, BIDU, BMY, CTSH, GIS, MU, PH, PSO, PGR, SNN, VZ, ANTM, ABBV, JD, SHOP, EFV, IWM, SCHH, VFMO, VIG, VIS, VOO, VPU, VIAC, CMCSA, GOOGL, LRCX, LOGI, VTR, WBK, WHR, LYB, FB, PDD, PROSY, EWY, VB, VT, XLP, AES, ABC, AMGN, AMAT, CNQ, CAT, CTXS, DVA, DE, ERJ, FDX, FLS, ING, IPG, INTU, KLAC, KEY, KEP, MTB, NVDA, PKX, RF, BB, ROP, SONY, TD, UBS, UNH, UHS, CMG, RDS.B, MLCO, DFS, GLPG, VIPS, CFG, RACE, CARR, VSCO, DIA, EFA, EWC, EWJV, VDC, VFVA, XLB, ABT, APH, ADM, ADSK, BBVA, BNS, BLK, BSX, CVS, SCHW, CI, CMA, CBD, CAG, DHR, DUK, ETN, DISH, EMR, ENB, NEE, FCX, INCY, KMB, KIM, BBWI, LMT, LOW, MET, MT, MS, NEM, NMR, NOC, OMC, PNC, PAAS, PHG, PHM, QCOM, SAP, SKM, STM, SLB, SCCO, LUV, UPS, DIS, WY, TECK, FTNT, HCA, MPC, APTV, NWS, KEYS, QRVO, DELL, FOXA, DOW, JMIA, PLTR, BIV, CSM, DSI, GLD, IAU, IJR, IVOO, IWO, JNK, JPMB, MDY, MLPA, NOBL, OUSA, RWR, RYF, SPYV, TDIV, VEA, VNQ, VYM, XLRE, XTL, Sold Out: BND, AMJ, RIO, RWX, KSU, CRTX, TCOM, DISCA, GDS, BVN, VGLT, EWZ, NCLH, TWTR, EPU, DXJ, FIVG, COMT, EIRL, IGIB, EMLC, ESGE, IMVT, FMAT, HYD, SUB, SUSA, TFI, VGIT, VTEB, EDU, BCE, BBD, CPB, LFC, ABEV, SBS, LYV, NOV, YPF, BNDX, TAL, EIGR, WB, ZM, A, AGCUU, COIN, BLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Atlas Capital Advisors Llc owns 909 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 326,324 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4029.64% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 325,975 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 466,621 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,998 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 95,532 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4029.64%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 326,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 227.47%. The purchase prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 92,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 622.75%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 75,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 167,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 195.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $66.16, with an estimated average price of $64.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 73,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 82,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.29.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $35.23.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cortexyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.35 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $28.94.

Atlas Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.