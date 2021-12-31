Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: NSC, KMB,
- Added Positions: JPST, AMZN, GOOG, VTI, IWD, AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, MMU, VGT, MYD, RXI, TLT, AOA, ESGE,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, BND, BSV, VT, IYW, MCD, TGT, PML, BRK.B, IXC, NOW, UNH, MDT, JNJ, GIS, WTRG, VWO, XLV, PAYX, PSI, SPY, VYM,
- Sold Out: XOM, NEAR, PYPL, UAL, SMLV, ARKW, ARKK, ARKQ, PRNT, ARKG, HAIL,
For the details of Affiance Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affiance+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Affiance Financial, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 345,590 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 96,400 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,471 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 79,580 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,004 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $271.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $112.06 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $116.63.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Affiance Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. Affiance Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Affiance Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Affiance Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Affiance Financial, LLC keeps buying