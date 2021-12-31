Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Affiance Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affiance Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Affiance Financial, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Affiance Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affiance+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Affiance Financial, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 345,590 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 96,400 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,471 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 79,580 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,004 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $271.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $112.06 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $116.63.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Affiance Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Affiance Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Affiance Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Affiance Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Affiance Financial, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus