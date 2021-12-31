Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: NSC, KMB,

NSC, KMB, Added Positions: JPST, AMZN, GOOG, VTI, IWD, AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, MMU, VGT, MYD, RXI, TLT, AOA, ESGE,

JPST, AMZN, GOOG, VTI, IWD, AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, MMU, VGT, MYD, RXI, TLT, AOA, ESGE, Reduced Positions: PTON, BND, BSV, VT, IYW, MCD, TGT, PML, BRK.B, IXC, NOW, UNH, MDT, JNJ, GIS, WTRG, VWO, XLV, PAYX, PSI, SPY, VYM,

PTON, BND, BSV, VT, IYW, MCD, TGT, PML, BRK.B, IXC, NOW, UNH, MDT, JNJ, GIS, WTRG, VWO, XLV, PAYX, PSI, SPY, VYM, Sold Out: XOM, NEAR, PYPL, UAL, SMLV, ARKW, ARKK, ARKQ, PRNT, ARKG, HAIL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affiance Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Affiance Financial, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Affiance Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affiance+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 345,590 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 96,400 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,471 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 79,580 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,004 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $271.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2991.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $112.06 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $116.63.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.