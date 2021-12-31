3EDGE Asset Management, LP Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: SDY, GUNR, SPD, EFV, EMXC, VTV, GLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 10,574,433 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 5,620,646 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.77% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 362,166 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 4,982,534 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.39% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 1,231,827 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 525,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 5,620,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 4,982,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.28 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.944500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $98.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 123,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 118.79%. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.51.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The sale prices were between $29.45 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.28.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The sale prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7.