Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Autodesk Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Investment company Jacobsen Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobsen Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Jacobsen Capital Management owns 53 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jacobsen Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Jacobsen Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jacobsen Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jacobsen Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jacobsen Capital Management keeps buying
- New Purchases: ADSK,
- Added Positions: VEA, SCHE, PYPL, VTIP, FISV, DIS, V, TJX, MA, SCHF, FBHS,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, HD, TMO, AOA, STZ, ZTS, AOR, SCHX,
- Sold Out: ULTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jacobsen Capital Management
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 627,252 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 177,807 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,983 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 76,337 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 224,239 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $249.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 7,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.
