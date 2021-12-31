Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Autodesk Inc, Sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Investment company Jacobsen Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, sells Ulta Beauty Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobsen Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Jacobsen Capital Management owns 53 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Jacobsen Capital Management
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 627,252 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 177,807 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,983 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 76,337 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 224,239 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $249.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 7,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.



