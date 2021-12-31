Weaver Consulting Group Buys Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Kite Realty Group Trust, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, , Moderna Inc

New Purchases: UBER, KRG, SPXL, SPMO, IVE, IJR, AON, OIH, XLK, DLN, MGMT, RIVN, V, BDEC, UNH, DSI, IVT, ABBV, NOBL, SPHQ, NTAP, LLY,

UBER, KRG, SPXL, SPMO, IVE, IJR, AON, OIH, XLK, DLN, MGMT, RIVN, V, BDEC, UNH, DSI, IVT, ABBV, NOBL, SPHQ, NTAP, LLY, Added Positions: DIVZ, VTI, AAPL, QUAL, BCLI, SPHB, AOA, MTUM, DECZ, VTV, IWM, QYLD, IVW, AOR, SPY, XLE, MGK, RYLD, TSLA, VUG, NVDA, MCD, WPC, FB, BAC, BA, IYR, LRNZ, AMGN, CVX, CSCO, PGX, GOOGL, INTC, IYY, IUSG, UPS, RTX, JPM, XOM, COST, EJAN, CVS, DBC, VZ, MO,

DIVZ, VTI, AAPL, QUAL, BCLI, SPHB, AOA, MTUM, DECZ, VTV, IWM, QYLD, IVW, AOR, SPY, XLE, MGK, RYLD, TSLA, VUG, NVDA, MCD, WPC, FB, BAC, BA, IYR, LRNZ, AMGN, CVX, CSCO, PGX, GOOGL, INTC, IYY, IUSG, UPS, RTX, JPM, XOM, COST, EJAN, CVS, DBC, VZ, MO, Reduced Positions: AOK, AUGZ, GLDI, USMV, T, AGG, GE, AOM, SLQD, FDLO, IEF, ETN, GLD, BOND, VT, AMZN, DGRO, AXP, TIP, BRK.B, HD, JHMM, BMY, VCIT, PJAN, WFC, JNJ, EMB, DVY, CMF, POCT, ORCL, PEP,

AOK, AUGZ, GLDI, USMV, T, AGG, GE, AOM, SLQD, FDLO, IEF, ETN, GLD, BOND, VT, AMZN, DGRO, AXP, TIP, BRK.B, HD, JHMM, BMY, VCIT, PJAN, WFC, JNJ, EMB, DVY, CMF, POCT, ORCL, PEP, Sold Out: ISTB, RPAI, MRNA, BND, HYMB, VTRS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Kite Realty Group Trust, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, , Moderna Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver Consulting Group. As of 2021Q4, Weaver Consulting Group owns 163 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weaver Consulting Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weaver+consulting+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 151,161 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) - 446,028 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03% iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 214,434 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,121 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 181,467 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $120.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.12 and $65.46, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.412700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc by 201.94%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.23, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $3.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 155,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.262700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $290.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $259.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.