Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Southern Co, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southern Co, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells American Water Works Co Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $754 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 373,513 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,104,262 shares, 16.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 975,878 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 224,907 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 438,812 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $207.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $386.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Southern Co by 67.27%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 196,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 173,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $1.99.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48.

Cahaba Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.