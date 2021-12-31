Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Extreme Networks Inc, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Sells OptimizeRx Corp, Ranger Oil Corp, Ranger Oil Corp

- New Purchases: ITOS, EXTR, SGH, BXC, NMRK, MGPI, CPK, AIN, GNK, IRT, SMCI, NXGN, TVTX, GDEN, CSR, RLI, ASIX, ATKR, HUBG, CATY, FRME, FNKO, TILE, PEB, SXT, CBU, OCFC, WLL, BLKB, EFSC, BPMC, HWC, FCPT, VRRM, DNOW, CWEN.A, CYH, TGH, SUPN, RGNX, WAFD, HSII, ARKO, CNO, ICPT, NXST, HRI, KNSA, GOGO, VIR, QURE, ENDP, IDA, BKI, SNX, JLL, WSO, STIP, NFG, JBL, KNX, EVR, STX, LQDH, LQDI, ACN, PAYX, KSS, AXS, PSX, HCA, THO, ISTB, PNFP, FANG, MRK,
- Added Positions: NVT, REGN, IQV, FNF, SCHF, GSEW, EVRG, TSCO, SNA, IAGG, SCHM, COWN, THC, GLTR, SCHH, SCHX, VOE, VWO, VBR, SCHA, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: MTDR, SM, CCRN, AOSL, KFRC, SCHO, SCVL, VZ, BWZ, SCHP, DOV, BWX, SCHE, PGHY, DVN, DELL, FLRN, AMN, CRK, PZZA, EXLS, TRGP, FNDB, MDYV, PHB, SCHZ, AMAT, ARCB, ABG, ASB, BANR, BECN, BDC, OPCH, LIVN, SITC, DIOD, EGP, EME, FFIN, GATX, EVRI, ITGR, HALO, KFY, KLIC, MMSI, MSFT, OII, OTTR, OXM, PATK, PRFT, PIPR, PBH, PRGS, PFS, SIGI, SMP, STC, SF, SNPS, USPH, UCBI, AAWW, TOWN, TTGT, TITN, MYRG, SEM, IRWD, CHEF, TLYS, QLYS, EVTC, RMAX, MC, OEC, VBTX, VSTO, NSA, ALRM, HLI, RRR, CWH, VREX, VERI, CARS, MGY, TRTN, CWK, ALEC, PING, CHK, FNDC, SCHV, SLYV, AIT, ARW, AN, MTRN, CTS, CENT, CMC, PRMW, EPC, EXR, FULT, GOOGL, JW.A, OXY, TTEC, UCTT, UFPI, VSH, WST, WGO, POR, ENSG, MOS, YELP, BCC, TMHC, XNCR, TSE, SONO, IGSB, FNDE, FNDF, ADP, CBRE, CDNS, CMA, DHR, HSY, IPG, KR, LH, LOW, NTAP, ODFL, PEP, PFE, BPOP, RJF, RS, CRM, SCI, STLD, TGT, FAF, FLT, NWSA, BND, FNDA, FNDX, RWO, CHRW, JNJ, QCOM, SWKS, WHR, OC, MSP,
- Sold Out: OPRX, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, APPS, CNS, SITE, GEF, CASH, ALKS, UMBF, CDMO, VCYT, LMAT, NXRT, NBTB, VNDA, LBAI, SAH, RLGY, WSR, ABM, CNDT, MYGN, AMRX, FELE, JJSF, IDCC, WERN, MATX, MATW, ANIK, AWR, APAM, PCRX, PCH, TTMI, SANM, HTLF, HFWA, TEX, SR, GFF, CDNA, CMCSA, CTRE, DOOR, JACK, MGNX, TACO, HZO, QNST, PGEN, ORGO, WPC, ST, SLB, HPE, UGI, EHC, EFX, MDU, PRI, SWK, WU, CDW, FB, CRI, V, RE,
For the details of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+creek+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 84,244 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 22,916 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 48,897 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 76,603 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 28,410 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $33.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 37,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Extreme Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 97,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $71.52, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $68.39. The stock is now traded at around $71.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.8 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 108.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $608.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 76.27%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E by 44.02%. The purchase prices were between $66.9 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $218.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $208.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The sale prices were between $53.57 and $98, with an estimated average price of $75.28.Sold Out: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33.Sold Out: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $198.19 and $251.7, with an estimated average price of $231.97.
