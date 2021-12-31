Cozad Asset Management Inc Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, S&P Global Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells FedEx Corp, DaVita Inc, Hanesbrands Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, BSCP, BSCO, FBCG, CAR, GGB, VOE, SDOG, NULG, ACN, ORAN, BCE, AMD, GILD, FAST, DUK, AEP,
- Added Positions: FCTR, SPGI, IJJ, RDVY, HOLX, HCA, MU, IWS, SPYG, VO, GSLC, LOW, CVS, OMFL, MGC, RF, IUSV, ANTM, DLN, MA, SPY, GSIE, VIG, CMG, IWM, ICF, QQEW, IJR, QQQ, SCHG, FNX, FMB, SCHM, EL, IWN, MRNA, V, XLV, XLF, XLB, UNP, VONG, DBEF, VEA, CFG, CCEP, HPE, DLR, VCIT, BLL, VONV, VOOV, SCHX, GLD, MPC, KRO, IBM, GSK, GPC, SLF, DIS, WM, CLRB, PACW, ETN, KHC, DIA, FEX, FIW, FTGC, INTC, ENB, IEMG, EMR,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, BX, NVDA, DVA, DE, NWL, HBI, TMO, SPYV, AAPL, GOOGL, PWR, URI, LMT, MTUM, ALL, COST, CRM, STT, NOW, VB, HD, AGNC, IWP, USMV, C, SHW, AVGO, CHTR, SPHQ, NLY, ODFL, QCOM, FSLR, TSLA, IVV, JPST, VTI, AMZN, CSCO, CMCSA, EW, FITB, LHX, J, LRCX, MCD, NOC, ORCL, UPS, GOOG, ISTB, SCHE, SPLV, VOOG, ABT, ADBE, AXP, AJG, TFC, BDX, BRK.B, BIIB, SCHW, VALE, STZ, CMI, DPZ, LLY, MNST, JBL, KMB, TAP, PNC, PAYX, SBUX, UNH, WMT, PYPL, DTM, FVD, VOO, VWO, T, AMGN, AMAT, BP, BMY, CLX, XOM, NEE, KNX, NVS, PKG, PRU, RDS.A, SYK, TKR, VOD, WBA, ABBV, EFA, GEM, IWB, QCLN, RPV, VBK, VEU, VNQ, VTV, VUG,
- Sold Out: BSV, BYD, ZNGA, VTEB, CNC, RE, SKM, STLD, TFI, SCCO, SQ, ENIA, KD,
For the details of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cozad+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,255 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,696 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 78,874 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 45,736 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,506 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $608.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $176.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orange SA (ORAN)
Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Orange SA. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 339.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 70,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $415.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 634.80%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 335.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 46.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of COZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
