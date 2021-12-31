Cozad Asset Management Inc Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, S&P Global Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells FedEx Corp, DaVita Inc, Hanesbrands Inc

New Purchases: REGN, BSCP, BSCO, FBCG, CAR, GGB, VOE, SDOG, NULG, ACN, ORAN, BCE, AMD, GILD, FAST, DUK, AEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, S&P Global Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells FedEx Corp, DaVita Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Newell Brands Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cozad Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cozad Asset Management Inc owns 351 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,255 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 77,696 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 78,874 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 45,736 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,506 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $608.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $176.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Orange SA. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 339.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 70,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $415.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 634.80%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 335.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 38,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 46.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.

Cozad Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.