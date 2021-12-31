Providence First Trust Co Buys NVIDIA Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Home Depot Inc, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: NVDA, TMO, GOOG, GOOGL, INTU, WM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Home Depot Inc, Union Pacific Corp, 3M Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence First Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Providence First Trust Co owns 87 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 103,533 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 104,831 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 132,087 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 46,589 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 147,972 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $244.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 7,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $581.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2706.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $555.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 85.82%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 39,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 61.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.91 and $118.04, with an estimated average price of $117.45.