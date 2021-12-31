Bridges Investment Management Inc Buys Cable One Inc, Chemed Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Fiserv Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Roper Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: FEI, PAA, WBA, ET, BMO, CSX, CP, IWB, QLV,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, PYPL, CABO, VWO, CHE, IBM, ULTA, ATR, TPL, FINN, AMT, VEU, CASY, AMGN, TMX, ABBV, TRU, ATVI, VZ, UNH, JPM, IWD, T, CVX, EPD, GIS, VNQ, TLTE, CMCSA, XOM, AVGO, IWR, ARKG, ICE, ARKF, EW, EOG, DD, VUG, BDX, BP, APH, QDF, RSP, AMP, VTV, CTAS, HSY, WM, EL, RTX, UPS, TSN, TJX, ORCL, MDT, MDLZ, KLAC, INTU, LHX,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, IWN, AAPL, ROP, ABT, BLK, DIS, IWF, ETN, MSFT, TXN, BRK.B, BWXT, PEP, IWS, BKNG, BA, UNP, ACN, GOOG, CL, MA, JNJ, MKC, SIVB, TMO, ADSK, STT, SO, PG, COST, EEM, BMY, COF, MRK, IVV, MMM, IWM, HON, ECL, IJS, DFAC, IVW, CARR, DOW, SCHV, SPY, WEC, VMI, USB, RDS.A, PFE, PAYX, MMC, MMP, KMB, INTC, GE, D, KO, SCHW,
- Sold Out: BR, CNI, VFC, ENB, IP, KSU, YUM, NIOBF, KD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,234,292 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 460,014 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 319 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 494,118 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,024,591 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 86,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 85,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $249.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64. The stock is now traded at around $1544.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $468.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 76,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 128.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.Sold Out: (KSU)
Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.
