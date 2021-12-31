Bridges Investment Management Inc Buys Cable One Inc, Chemed Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Fiserv Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Roper Technologies Inc

New Purchases: FEI, PAA, WBA, ET, BMO, CSX, CP, IWB, QLV,

FEI, PAA, WBA, ET, BMO, CSX, CP, IWB, QLV, Added Positions: BRK.A, PYPL, CABO, VWO, CHE, IBM, ULTA, ATR, TPL, FINN, AMT, VEU, CASY, AMGN, TMX, ABBV, TRU, ATVI, VZ, UNH, JPM, IWD, T, CVX, EPD, GIS, VNQ, TLTE, CMCSA, XOM, AVGO, IWR, ARKG, ICE, ARKF, EW, EOG, DD, VUG, BDX, BP, APH, QDF, RSP, AMP, VTV, CTAS, HSY, WM, EL, RTX, UPS, TSN, TJX, ORCL, MDT, MDLZ, KLAC, INTU, LHX,

BRK.A, PYPL, CABO, VWO, CHE, IBM, ULTA, ATR, TPL, FINN, AMT, VEU, CASY, AMGN, TMX, ABBV, TRU, ATVI, VZ, UNH, JPM, IWD, T, CVX, EPD, GIS, VNQ, TLTE, CMCSA, XOM, AVGO, IWR, ARKG, ICE, ARKF, EW, EOG, DD, VUG, BDX, BP, APH, QDF, RSP, AMP, VTV, CTAS, HSY, WM, EL, RTX, UPS, TSN, TJX, ORCL, MDT, MDLZ, KLAC, INTU, LHX, Reduced Positions: FISV, IWN, AAPL, ROP, ABT, BLK, DIS, IWF, ETN, MSFT, TXN, BRK.B, BWXT, PEP, IWS, BKNG, BA, UNP, ACN, GOOG, CL, MA, JNJ, MKC, SIVB, TMO, ADSK, STT, SO, PG, COST, EEM, BMY, COF, MRK, IVV, MMM, IWM, HON, ECL, IJS, DFAC, IVW, CARR, DOW, SCHV, SPY, WEC, VMI, USB, RDS.A, PFE, PAYX, MMC, MMP, KMB, INTC, GE, D, KO, SCHW,

FISV, IWN, AAPL, ROP, ABT, BLK, DIS, IWF, ETN, MSFT, TXN, BRK.B, BWXT, PEP, IWS, BKNG, BA, UNP, ACN, GOOG, CL, MA, JNJ, MKC, SIVB, TMO, ADSK, STT, SO, PG, COST, EEM, BMY, COF, MRK, IVV, MMM, IWM, HON, ECL, IJS, DFAC, IVW, CARR, DOW, SCHV, SPY, WEC, VMI, USB, RDS.A, PFE, PAYX, MMC, MMP, KMB, INTC, GE, D, KO, SCHW, Sold Out: BR, CNI, VFC, ENB, IP, KSU, YUM, NIOBF, KD,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cable One Inc, Chemed Corp, International Business Machines Corp, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridges Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 222 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridges+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,234,292 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 460,014 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 319 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 494,118 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,024,591 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 86,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 85,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $249.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64. The stock is now traded at around $1544.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $468.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 76,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 128.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 48,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.