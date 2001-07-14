Sinclair Announces Promotions

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Brian S. Bark from SVP/Chief Information Officer to EVP/Chief Information Officer

William Bell from VP, Head of Distribution and Network Relations to SVP, Head of Distribution and Network Relations

Justin Bray from VP, Treasurer to SVP, Treasurer

Sinclair Television Group

Amit Mathur from VP, Product Engineering to SVP, Product Engineering

Lee Schlazer from VP, Distribution to SVP, Distribution

Adam Ware from VP, General Manager to VP, Growth Networks and Content

Gail R. Campbell from Executive Director, Ad Sales and Marketing to AVP, Sales Marketing

Justin D. Dishaw from Sr. Director, Distribution to AVP, Distribution Strategy & Network Relations Richard J. Donnelly Sr. from Sr. Director, Network Sales and Development to AVP, Network Sales and Development

Bill L. Medley Jr. from Executive Director, IT Governance and Business Engagement to AVP, IT Business and Governance

Shiblie O. Shiblie from Chief, Mobile Strategy to Chief Operating Officer, ONE Media

Diamond Sports Group

Timothy Ivy from VP, Programming & Digital to SVP, Programming & Digital

Matt Blanock from Sr. Director, Promotions and Marketing to VP, Promotions and Marketing

Steven W. Hunt from Sr. Director, Distribution to AVP, Distribution Sales and Operations

“These individuals have made meaningful contributions to the success of Sinclair, and we look to their continued success in helping drive our Company’s continued growth,” said Chris Ripley, CEO & President of Sinclair. “I am energized to be working with such a talented team whose accomplishments have helped set up Sinclair for a bright future and am very pleased to be able to recognize their efforts, execution and strategic insights.”

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

