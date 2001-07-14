Raven Introduces DuraCinch™ Strapping System for Grain Storage

Raven+Industries%2C+Inc.(the Company) announced today that Raven+Engineered+Films has introduced a powerful addition to its lineup of grain cover solutions: the DuraCinch%26trade%3B+Strapping+System. As part of the Company’s total system approach to grain cover solutions, the patent pending DuraCinch Strapping System is designed to secure grain covers in extreme elements, providing greater and longer-lasting protection for major grain pile storage.

Custom-fabricated to fit piles of any shape and size, Raven Engineered Films' patent pending DuraCinch Strapping System is designed to secure grain covers in extreme elements, providing greater and longer-lasting protection for major grain pile storage.

Custom-fabricated to fit piles of any shape and size, the patent pending DuraCinch Strapping System is sewn directly onto the company’s high-quality grain cover solutions — strengthening the cover’s overall performance and resulting in enhanced protection against wind and weather. Because the straps are fully attached to the cover, the system eliminates zippering holes caused by traditional, pocketed strapping systems.

“When you have a large grain pile, the last thing you want is for it to go to waste because it was exposed to oxygen and moisture,” said Tim Hart, Director of Sales for Raven Engineered Films. “We’re excited to make the DuraCinch Strapping System available to our customers and give them added peace of mind that their grain storage systems are fully equipped to handle severe weather conditions and provide continuous protection for these valuable assets.”

“We tested the DuraCinch Strapping System this season on one of our three bunkers,” said Jon Hjetland, Cargill. “Nebraska was hit at 70+ MPH with a wind event, and the DuraCinch pile was the only one that remained fully covered.”

Raven Engineered Films creates custom fit covers for a wide range of agriculture applications, including sugar beet pile covers, salt pile covers and any other applications requiring quality customized covers to protect the pile from exposure to the elements.

DuraCinch Strapping Systems are available for purchase and immediate manufacturing. To learn more or place an order, visit ravenefd.com%2Fduracinch-strapping-system.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. Raven is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a global capital goods company specializing in equipment and services for Agriculture and Construction. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fravenind.com.

About Raven Engineered Films

Raven Engineered Films, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raven Industries, Inc. Raven Engineered Films has established a well-known reputation for manufacturing and supplying high performance flexible films and sheeting to major markets throughout the United States and abroad. As a U.S. manufacturer committed to producing essential film and sheeting to protect Earth's resources, Raven Engineered Films is dedicated to developing targeted product solutions that solve precise application challenges — integrating sustainable environmental design practices for long-range performance. Learn more about Raven Engineered Films at https%3A%2F%2Fravenefd.com.

