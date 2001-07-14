TRAYVON: TEN YEARS LATER — A Mother's Essay from Sybrina Fulton Now Available from Amazon Original Stories

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, announced today the release of the powerful essay Trayvon%3A+Ten+Years+Later by Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin.Providing a deeply personal account of a family tragedy that unfolded on the world stage, Fulton imparts wisdom and shares the lessons she’s learned over these past ten years. Her essay is about life, love, and loss; about bad faith; about what changes have and have not occurred; and about the power of finding and using her voice.

“We all have an obligation to help children and create communities that lead with safety, love, and equity. I hope that with my new essay and the work I have done over the last ten years, readers, watchers, and supporters will feel inspired to create something positive for the world we live in, and our children’s futures,” said Fulton. “From small good deeds to large scale cultural change, these transformations can honor Trayvon and others who senselessly lost their lives.”

“We are privileged to publish Sybrina Fulton’s powerful essay and thank her for her vulnerability, honesty, and inspiration,” said Selena James, editor at Amazon Original Stories. “Sybrina has become one of the most important activists of our time, and we are proud to work with her to share her essay with readers at this crucial moment in history.”

Available at no additional cost to Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers, Trayvon: Ten Years Later can be downloaded as a Kindle eBook and will also be available on Audible at www.amazon.com%2Ftrayvon.

Fulton joins other notable authors in the Amazon Original Stories library sharing their stories and experiences with readers. In 2021, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explored racial conflict through the prism of his childhood and the influence of his father in Black+Cop%26rsquo%3Bs+Kid, and in 2020, Mindy Kaling shared a relatable take on love and relationships in her Amazon Charts bestselling essay collection Nothing+Like+I+Imagined+%28Except+for+Sometimes%29. Amazon Original Stories nonfiction also includes works from David Sedaris, Susan Orlean, and Jessica Simpson.

About Sybrina Fulton

Sybrina Fulton is the author of Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, which was adapted into an Emmy-nominated series for the Paramount Network. Sybrina cofounded the Trayvon+Martin+Foundation with Tracy Martin; founded the Circle+of+Mothers, a group dedicated to bringing together mothers who have lost children or other family members due to gun violence; and participated in Tony Robbins’s “A Historic Conversation for Healing and Unity.” She advocates for families and concerned citizens across the globe, supports grieving mothers, mentors young people, and has become a leading voice on the need to end senseless gun violence. A Miami Gardens, Florida, native and lifelong resident, Sybrina has dedicated her adult life to public service, empowering women, and fighting for positive social change.

About Amazon Publishing

Amazon Publishing is a leading trade publisher of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. We publish emerging, bestselling, and critically acclaimed authors in digital, print, and audio formats.

Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, is known for its single-sitting reads from bestselling authors, acclaimed storytellers, and new voices. Launched in 2017, Amazon Original Stories brings unforgettable short fiction and nonfiction to Kindle—including stories and essays from Mindy Kaling, Dean Koontz, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Kiley Reid, David Sedaris, N.K. Jemisin, Ruth Ware, Jess Walter, Cheryl Strayed, Roxane Gay, Rainbow Rowell, Alice Hoffman, Jacqueline Woodson, and more.

