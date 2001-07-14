Marchex® Engage for Automotive Completes Integration with Fortellis Marketplace

Marchex+(NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company which helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that Marchex Engage for Automotive has integrated into the Fortellis Commerce Exchange Platform. This will empower automotive dealers to easily deploy Marchex’s conversation intelligence and provide a better customer experience by automatically delivering up-to-date conversations, events, and outcomes within CDK Elead CRM.

Marchex conversation intelligence technologies provide improved efficiencies and productivity for dealership sales managers and salespeople. Dealers will automate data entry tasks by connecting the power of Marchex conversation intelligence to their customer maintenance records. This data synchronization enables dealers to have improved data hygiene and to create personalized services by tracking previous conversations for an enhanced customer experience and improved sales team performance.

Dealerships and sales teams can benefit on many fronts from the features and capabilities of Marchex Engage for Automotive. Engage unlocks the content of consumer-to-dealership conversations within CDK Elead CRM, enabling dealers to increase sales efficiency by taking the right actions needed to make the most of every opportunity, and sell more vehicles. Engage for Automotive enables dealers to:

Focus their sales team’s follow-up conversations on the best leads using Action Lists

Create deal-saving Action Alerts so a team specialist can save a lost sale after a conversation ends unsuccessfully

Drive accountability and ensure sellers follow up on leads

Have reality-based coaching discussions with sellers following recent sales conversations

With the new Marchex integration, dealers can now:

Ensure that customer records within CDK Elead CRM are automatically updated with conversation events and outcomes

Click-to-call any phone number from within their CDK Elead CRM

More easily connect outbound calls from any phone, including mobile phones, without needing any special networking or integration of phones or softphones

“It’s both critical and invaluable for dealerships to easily capture and connect the details of customer conversations directly to their CRM,” said Matt Muilenburg, Marchex SVP, Automotive. “Fortellis is a standard-bearer in the industry and we are thrilled to add our conversation intelligence technology and application to their already robust offering.”

“We’re pleased to offer Marchex Engage for Automotive on the Fortellis platform and deliver extraordinary innovation to dealers,” said Sandy Orlando, SVP Data and Fortellis, CDK Global. “Leveraging the power of the Fortellis marketplace allows Marchex to be part of a growing platform creating products that are shaping the future of automotive retail.”

Fortellis is designed to connect automotive-retail processes with seamless ease and transparency. Dealers can subscribe to Marchex Engage from the Fortellis Marketplace here:

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs, and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global

CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Marchex

Marchex%26rsquo%3Bs award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com%2Fblog or %40marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com%2FMarchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

The Marchex Engage for Automotive integration is available immediately at www.marchex.com%2Fproducts%2Fengage-for-automotive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005147/en/