Beacon Unveils a New Look For TRI-BUILT Product Line

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) that it has refreshed its TRI-BUILT™ private label brand. TRI-BUILT provides a wide range of dependable, high-quality products to help contractors deliver first-class work on a real-world budget.

“As the category leader, we are dedicated to supplying a wide breadth of quality products that contractors can count on,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President, Marketing. “Our TRI-BUILT brand was created by the experts at Beacon who know what it takes to deliver on the job site. With TRI-BUILT, contractors can expect a wide range of dependable, well made, professional-grade products that get the job done right for a reasonable price.”

The update includes a new, streamlined logo and visual appeal to contribute to the brand’s overall identity, making it easier for contractors to identify TRI-BUILT products, especially on the shelves in Beacon branches. A new tagline, “Built to Work,” was created to reinforce TRI-BUILT’s brand attributes. Also included in the refresh is a new mascot, a dog standing at attention, which was designed to be recognizable with TRI-BUILT and represent trust and partnership. “The brand evolution will generate contractor confidence in the extensive product line and become more recognizable with our customers,” commented Samide.

Attendees at the IRE in New Orleans, February 1-3, can visit the TRI-BUILT booth (#231) to learn more about the branding update and help us name our new mascot. During IRE, Beacon will match any donations made to Take+Paws+Rescue via QR codes posted at the TRI-BUILT booth. More information is available here.

TRI-BUILT has been helping contractors deliver professional results since the 1990s. With tough, tested, and trustworthy products available exclusively to Beacon customers, TRI-BUILT helps contractors separate themselves from the competition and win more jobs.

To learn more about TRI-BUILT, visit www.becn.com%2Fbrand-landing%2Ftri-built.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

