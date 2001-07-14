Third Coast Bank SSB Coming Soon to Fort Worth

Third Coast Bank SSB is proud to announce a new location coming soon to Fort Worth, Texas. The branch will be located in the popular Museum district near several shops and restaurants. The bank currently has locations in the Dallas and Plano markets and is thrilled to add Fort Worth to that footprint.

“We feel Third Coast Bank will be a great fit for the Cowtown area and we’ll be able to offer commercial and corporate lending solutions for the business community and surrounding areas,” said Bart Caraway, President and CEO. “Our staff has a passion for this community, and we look forward to participating in all the charitable and other not-for-profits that make Fort Worth so special and a great place to live,” added Mr. Caraway.

The bank recently announced their initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of stock and is already trading on NASDAQ under the trading symbol “TCBX.” In addition, Third Coast Bank successfully participated in both phases of the Paycheck Protection Program which funded small businesses in our other markets located here in Texas.

Third Coast Bank SSB is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the bank exceeds over $2 billion in assets.

