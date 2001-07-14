DoubleVerify Announces Partnership With Media24

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a partnership with Media24, the largest media publisher in the South African region, to enable revenue maximization with buyers.

As part of the partnership, Media24 will be using DV’s brand suitability and contextual solutions which were launched last year to further their targeting capabilities amid a shift to a cookieless future and provide clients with additional insights into overall performance. Additionally, the publisher will be using the recently launched Publisher Inventory Compatibility Score to enable them to better understand how their content is perceived by advertisers. This will result in “high quality” media offerings that Media24 can sell at a higher rate compared to selling across an entire network of inventory.

“What set DoubleVerify apart for us was the company’s expertise - the team understands our unique challenges and can provide prescriptive advice to help us meet our goals,” said Michael Allen, Head of Ad Tech at Media24. “Furthermore, the ability to gain clarity into how our inventory is perceived by digital buyers is absolutely key for us, so that we can continue to provide the highest standard of viewability and brand safety that they have come to expect from us.”

This partnership builds on DoubleVerify’s Publisher Division, which guides publishers on how they can combine data automation, campaign performance, media quality insights and delivery optimization into one place. DoubleVerify’s solutions help the publisher community improve transparency, increase efficiency and maximize inventory monetization opportunities.

“While publishers are coming to us to access our innovative solutions, the global team that is behind the scenes across our insights, R&D and engineering teams guides publishers on how best to leverage our offerings and represents the heart of our solutionset,” said Mimi Wotring, SVP of Publisher Sales & Client Services at DoubleVerify. “We are excited to help Media24 gain a competitive edge through the use of our yield insights, automation, and years of expertise in the publisher space.”

To learn more about DV’s partnership with Media24, email [email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

About Media24

Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company with interests in digital media and services, newspapers, magazines, ecommerce, book publishing, print and distribution. It is part of Naspers, a multinational group of media and ecommerce platforms. www.media24.com

