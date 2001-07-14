Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MediaAlpha To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mediaalpha.com. To register for the webcast, click+here.

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (888) 330-2022 or (646) 960-0690, with passcode 3195092.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mediaalpha.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220201005165r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005165/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus