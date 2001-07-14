Warner Music Brings Global DJ Phenom David Guetta to Roblox for a First of its Kind DJ Party Premiering Friday 4th February – 4:00pm PT

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, is kicking off the new year with the first DJ set performed by an avatar of international star David Guetta. Created in partnership with Roblox developer Wonder Works Studio and Warner Music Group (WMG), the DJ set will premiere this Friday, February 4 at 4:00pm PT and continue throughout the weekend in an interactive universe powered by the latest Roblox technology and visual enhancements. The pre-show experience opens+today.

Fresh off recent wins including DJ+Mag%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+DJ+of+2021 and Best+Electronic+Artist+at+the+MTV+Europe+Music+Awards, as well as a Grammy and three Brit award nominations, David Guetta will perform as his avatar self in an intergalactic themed set, where attendees can navigate the show through an asteroid-traversing obstacle course. Decked out with crystals, neon lights, lazers, holograms, and thumping speakers, the ethereal virtual universe brings fans together through DJ and dance battles, a secret puzzle used to unlock special abilities and archives, virtual merchandise (“verch”) for purchase and as prizes, Q&As with the star, and a 45-minute music set for the Roblox community.

“Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world,” commented Guetta. “We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.”

“David’s music is enjoyed by billions of people globally,” adds Bart Cools, EVP Global A&R and Marketing, Dance Music for Warner Music. “Our partnership with Roblox will enable him to connect with new fans from all around the world and take them on a journey with him in a way that’s never before been possible.”

“We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Warner to host another major virtual concert with one of the biggest stars to ever perform on Roblox. David has been engaging and inspiring music fans all over the world for over 20 years with his unique DJ performances, and now he can play, as his avatar, to millions of fans in one weekend in this fun, interactive, intergalactic DJ Party world on Roblox,” said Roblox Vice President and Global Head of Music Jon Vlassopulos. “It’s going to expose a new generation of fans to dance music and take clubbing to a whole new level!”

Warner Music Group identified the value of this new way to connect artists with their audience and, over the past year, have brought stars including Ava+Max, Why+Don%26rsquo%3Bt+We, Royal+Blood and Twenty+One+Pilots to Roblox, engaging millions of fans from over 180 countries across the globe via weekend-long virtual events. Through virtual concerts with avatars likened to the artists, the entertainment powerhouse WMG is a testament to monetizing music through immersive experiences and bringing people together through music and technology.

“The combination of David Guetta, Roblox and the community is going to be an incredibly powerful experience,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, Warner Music Group. “Immersive and interactive spaces like Roblox enable artists and fans to inhabit the emotional landscapes of their favorite music together. This is what the future will look like - artists and fans building experiences together - and we are proud to help bring it to life.”

Attending the David Guetta concert

Performances begin this Friday, February 4th at Los Angeles, 4:00 pm PT / London, 12:00 am GMT / Paris, 1:00 am CET / Tokyo, 9:00 am JST and repeat every hour on the hour throughout the weekend. To start exploring, collecting verch, and dance-battling friends, fans can jump+into+the+experience+today.

For a sneak peek of the show, check out the trailer here: https%3A%2F%2Froblox.com%2Fdavidguetta

As technology matures, making it easier to socialize and hang out with friends online, Roblox is playing host to unique, exclusive, immersive virtual events, which will continue to evolve and scale with new Roblox technologies like Spatial+Voice and Layered+Clothing. And that represents an opportunity for music labels and artists who will be able to reach and engage with fans in unprecedented ways on a truly global scale. The draw is massive — millions of people are already coming together on Roblox every day to share experiences, socialize and consume entertainment, play and explore new worlds, and learn.

About ROBLOX

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Our mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

About David Guetta

Musical trailblazer David Guetta is an international icon. Receiving his 10th GRAMMY nomination in 2021 for ‘Hero’, his collaboration with Afrojack, Guetta has also been nominated for 3 Brit Awards, voted the world’s best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ poll and the best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, both for the second year running, capping off another incredible year for the dance music visionary.

During the pandemic and lockdown, Guetta hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris’ Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami and atop the Rockefeller Center in New York, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities. Most recently, he performed an iconic NYE live stream from Abu Dhabi's Louvre to see in 2022 with +50m viewers worldwide. With clubs and festivals finally open, Guetta will play at the likes of Miami Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields UK, Lollapalooza FR and residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza (Ushuaia and Hi).

Guetta released a string of global hits in 2021, including ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ with Galantis and Little Mix, ‘If You Really Love Me’, ‘Bed’ with Joel Corry, ‘Remember’ with Becky Hill, plus remixes of ‘Love Tonight’ and the Coldplay and BTS smash, ‘My Universe’, becoming #9 most streamed artist on Spotify worldwide. A master creative across genres, Guetta also went from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten, and returned to his uncompromising Jack Back alias.

With over 14 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide and two Grammy awards to his name, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Wonder Works Studio

Wonder Works Studio is a white glove, full service, premier gaming studio for the growing metaverse space. Forged in passion, understanding and close connection for the community they serve. With an in-house team of nearly 60 professionals, Wonder Works will continue to dream up wondrous works in the metaverse!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005598/en/