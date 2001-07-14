Pandemic or Not, the Future of Learning is Hybrid

After two years of pandemic-driven decisions and constant instructional adjustments, school administrators recognize the benefits of hybrid learning but express doubts about their own readiness to implement effective online instruction in the face of long-standing barriers.

In a recent national survey conducted by Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), 86% of superintendents, principals, and other school leaders said that online learning can complement traditional face-to-face learning to meet individual student needs. Even after the current wave of the pandemic subsides, demand for high-quality, virtual learning is predicted to increase. Nearly half (44%) of education leaders surveyed think hybrid-learning will become the new normal.

Despite this optimism, 69% said they are concerned about their ability to support teaching and learning in an online environment. Teachers+surveyed+last+fall expressed a similar concern (63%). Administrators cite universal access to broadband, teacher trainings, ease of use for students, community attitude/public perception, and lack of high-quality, digital curriculum as barriers to online learning success.

When asked what improvements they would like to see to their current online learning solution, administrators said they would like more support for burned-out teachers and compelling content aligned to state-standards. Digital lessons that engage students, professional development for teachers, tools to improve parent communications, and the ability to customize content top their wish lists. More than 80% of administrators would welcome a one-stop online platform that allowed teachers to access compelling, state-aligned curriculum.

“Education leaders have long understood the power of online learning to personalize instruction. The pandemic has highlighted the barriers to adoption, but it is also driving administrators to solve problems in new ways,” said Dr. Jodi Marshall, Senior Vice President at Stride. “Whether districts need assistance with professional development or a comprehensive, customizable library of digital content to meet their goals, Stride Learning Solutions stands ready to support them with best practices honed from over 20 years of online learning and instruction.”

Interviews for this research were conducted between November 10 and December 14, 2021, with 401 K-12 school administrators in the U.S. Respondents were recruited from a national database of school administrators as well as an online panel of education professionals and completed the survey via computer, tablet, or mobile device. Survey questions were sponsored by Stride, fielded in partnership with third party research provider Pinkston. Results+can+be+seen+here.

