Weave Named a 2022 Top Workplace USA

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. This recognition is awarded to companies after an extensive employee survey that measures a company's values, leadership, and overall culture.

“Weave’s people-first culture is key to bringing our solutions to market and serving small businesses across the U.S. and Canada,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “This award is a testament to how dedicated Weavers are to stay hungry, care more, think creatively, do the right thing, and be customer-obsessed.”

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Weave’s mission is to enable small businesses everywhere to unify, modernize, and personalize every customer interaction. With recent recognition by Utah Business magazine as a Best Place to Work, a new six-story headquarters in Lehi, Utah, and a recent hiring expansion in India, our focus is on empowering our teams with flexible work, great benefits, and the tools they need to serve our customers. For more information on Weave’s culture and open opportunities, visit our+Careers+page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

