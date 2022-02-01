Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Zendesk Acquisition of Momentive Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Introduces Substantial Execution Risk, Has Unconvincing Strategic Rationale, Relies On Synergy Claims That Are Not Credible, Lacks Financial Justification, Is Result Of Poor Process, And Impairs Zendesk's Long-Term Value Creation Potential

Zendesk Analysts & Investors Negative On Transaction

JANA Partners Releases Presentation to Proxy Advisory Firms

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today released its presentation to proxy advisory firms regarding Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) flawed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey).

Jana_Partners_Logo.jpg

The full presentation is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY48121&sd=2022-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zendesk-acquisition-of-momentive-revealed-to-be-dramatically-flawed-301472726.html

SOURCE JANA Partners LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48121&Transmission_Id=202202011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48121&DateId=20220201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus