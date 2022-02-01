Zendesk Acquisition of Momentive Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed

Introduces Substantial Execution Risk, Has Unconvincing Strategic Rationale, Relies On Synergy Claims That Are Not Credible, Lacks Financial Justification, Is Result Of Poor Process, And Impairs Zendesk's Long-Term Value Creation Potential
Zendesk Analysts & Investors Negative On Transaction
JANA Partners Releases Presentation to Proxy Advisory Firms
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today released its presentation to proxy advisory firms regarding Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) flawed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey).
The full presentation is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk
