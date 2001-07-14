Keysight Enables Altice Labs to Verify Performance of O-RAN Radio Units

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Altice+Labs has selected the Keysight+O-RAN+Radio+Architect+%28KORA%29+solutions to advance development of O-RAN equipment and deliver certification services.

Based in Portugal, Altice Labs focuses on the development of innovative products and services for the information and communications (ICT) market and is in the process of developing a portfolio of proprietary O-RAN radio units (O-RU) solutions.

“We’re pleased to provide Altice Labs with O-RAN test solutions for efficient deployment of 4G and 5G networks based on open, disaggregated architectures,” said Scott Bryden, vice president and general manager at Keysight. “The KORA portfolio consists of integrated solutions based on common software platforms, enabling Altice to validate interoperability, performance, security and compliance of O-RUs to standards specified by the O-RAN Alliance.”

Altice Labs selected Keysight’s Open+RAN+Studio, part of the KORA portfolio, for performance validation of O-RUs and other network functions. The solution is built on a platform that emulates O-RAN distributed units (O-DUs) and supports a wide range of test cases. Altice Labs also uses Keysight’s radio frequency (RF) signal sources and analyzers (UXA+signal+analyzer, VXG+signal+generator) to validate 3GPP and O-RAN conformance and performance of the open fronthaul implementation across radio frequency (RF) and protocol measurement domains.

Altice Labs also leveraged Keysight’s O-RAN test solutions to address strategic objectives of Altice International, which is the parent company of Altice Labs and a service provider with more than 250 million customers. KORA supports Altice’s quick roll out of high-speed broadband connectivity based on open standard interfaces.

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021.

