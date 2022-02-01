Baristas "MiniBar Magic" Begins Hard Alcohol Delivery to Homes Partnering with DoorDash from Virtual Liquor Store

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic dba MiniBar Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) announced that its Virtual Liquor store MiniBar Magic has begun delivering hard alcohol, beer, wine, and snacks to homes through a partnership with DoorDash.

Baristas also owns and operates "Munchie Magic" a national Virtual Restaurant that delivers Ben & Jerrys Ice Cream, snacks, beer, and wine and has tested delivery of hard alcohol. Whereas Munchie Magic is categorized as a restaurant or convenience store, catering to late-night customers who are craving Ice Cream and snacks, many customers added beer, wine, and even hard alcohol when they realized it was available.

MiniBar Magics' primary customer is one who is seeking alcohol first and is categorized as such.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "We have seen very strong success with our Munchie Magic restaurants. Once we added some alcohol options on the menu, we began to see a strong uptick in orders for alcohol from customers who traditionally order ice cream and snacks. Now that MiniBar Magic has launched our initial locations, we are reaching customers who are primarily looking to purchase alcohol yet would prefer to have it delivered rather than to drive or take other transportation. We will continue to rapidly expand our MiniBar Magic Locations throughout the US in states that permit alcohol delivery."

Baristas recently expanded its technology/software license and development agreement with its primary technology and media partner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) beyond Munchie Magic/MiniBar Magic to feature ThaiDah, a virtual restaurant platform for Thai restaurants. The licensing agreement allows Thai Dah to have rights to utilize the global perpetual technology license and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic/MiniBar Magic, and Thai Dah concepts and derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on August 11th, 2021.

The media buys and other cutting-edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants designed to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

About Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third-party delivery partners. Baristas also owns and operates the virtual restaurant Thai Dah which delivers Thai cuisine through its delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee-related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

