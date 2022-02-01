Emergent Health Acquires PharmaZu Corp. to Enter the $30 Billion Global Veterinary Medicine Market

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has acquired PharmaZu Corp., a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses.

Formed following a successful soft launch in late 2019, PharmaZu (www.pharmazu.com) believes it is poised to emerge as one of the leading firms in the multi-billion-dollar online pet medicine industry.

The global veterinary medicine market size was estimated at USD 30.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand to $50.8 Billion in 2028, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. For more information, please see Global Veterinary Medicine Market Size.

Adam Brooks, CEO of PharmaZu stated " We are very excited to be a part of the Emergent Health family. With a shared commitment to hard work and quality, we know we will become an industry leader in the ever-growing Pet industry."

The rising awareness about pet health and diseases are leading to an increase in demand for OTC pet medications. The availability of OTC drugs at competitive prices and through various distribution outlets is contributing to a rise in sales. Among the various medications, the demand is high for flea & tick and pain relief and arthritis products. This is due to the fact that flea allergy, dermatitis and lyme disease are most commonly occurring diseases in pets, which are transmitted by fleas and ticks. In the global OTC/Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.3 Billion by 2026. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. For more information, please see OTC Pet Medications.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. engages in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. Emergent believes it is positioning itself as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine defined by the National Institute of Health using nutritionally designed products. Intended products are to be marketed under third party label exemptions. Emergent is focusing current efforts on marketing licensed patent pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Emergent is also licensed under a patent pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and Professional markets. Research and Development is exploring other areas such as Secretogues that can naturally enhance a person's own Growth Hormone production and similar all natural bioactive formulations to enhance human performance safely, ethically, legally and utilizing known body mechanisms without the use of drugs. Emergent does not claim any of its products diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Emergent was founded in 2006 and is now headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

