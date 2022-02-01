AI/ML Innovations' Health Gauge Granted US Patent

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11183303), titled "Wearable Health Monitors and Methods of Monitoring Health", regarding Health Gauge's proprietary wearable health monitoring solution (the "Patent"). The Patent includes the use of multiple configurations of wearable health monitors (hardware designs), in conjunction with methods of analyzing bio-signals and monitoring health metrics (via Health Gauge's AI-driven software) for the purpose of assisting the user in achieving their personal health and wellness objectives.

Bruce Matichuk, CTO of Health Gauge and lead inventor on the Patent explains, "We are pleased to be awarded this landmark Patent, which lies at the forefront of the rapidly emerging field of AI-supported telemedicine. This Patent validates both the uniqueness and the relevance of our solution, while providing Health Gauge with a foundation from which to secure and grow its continuing leadership in the field of remote health monitoring and management technology. Notably, our research has demonstrated that we are able to generate a much more accurate blood pressure reading using our now patented Machine Learning-based method of analysis, as compared with the blood pressure capture method most often used in other wearables."

Specifically, the Patent claims which were granted include:

( Machine learning to achieve health goals ) the data collected and amalgamated through the Health Gauge wearable monitor can be subject to "machine learning" methodologies to provide for predictive analysis for the individual user, to assist the user in achieving personal health and wellness objectives.

) the data collected and amalgamated through the Health Gauge wearable monitor can be subject to "machine learning" methodologies to provide for predictive analysis for the individual user, to assist the user in achieving personal health and wellness objectives. ( Behavioral analysis ) the wearable technology can be worn at the wrist of an individual and can use an accelerometer, pulse oximeter, and electrocardiogram to measure heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, pulse wave velocity, and activity. This aggregated information can then be provided to the individual, so that the individual can alter their behaviors and relationships with their own health by using features such as notifications and auto-tagging and/or manual tagging, machine learning, artificial intelligence, psychometric analysis, and predictive analytics, to better understand their own stress, diet, sleep, and exercise levels over various time periods, and subsequently make appropriate behavioral changes.

) the wearable technology can be worn at the wrist of an individual and can use an accelerometer, pulse oximeter, and electrocardiogram to measure heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, pulse wave velocity, and activity. This aggregated information can then be provided to the individual, so that the individual can alter their behaviors and relationships with their own health by using features such as notifications and auto-tagging and/or manual tagging, machine learning, artificial intelligence, psychometric analysis, and predictive analytics, to better understand their own stress, diet, sleep, and exercise levels over various time periods, and subsequently make appropriate behavioral changes. ( Cardiovascular monitoring ) a wearable electronic apparatus is to be worn around an individual's wrist in order to monitor and assess the individual's cardiovascular health, (by way of an electrocardiogram and a pulse oximeter sensor with photoplethysmography for taking heart rate, pulse wave velocity and oxygen saturation readings to be converted into blood pressure ratings) for converting the readings and ratings into outputs (as health assessments and/or health recommendations).

) a wearable electronic apparatus is to be worn around an individual's wrist in order to monitor and assess the individual's cardiovascular health, (by way of an electrocardiogram and a pulse oximeter sensor with photoplethysmography for taking heart rate, pulse wave velocity and oxygen saturation readings to be converted into blood pressure ratings) for converting the readings and ratings into outputs (as health assessments and/or health recommendations). ( Predictive health analysis ) the output of the data readings and analysis can provide a health trajectory for the individual to predict a future state of health, as well as review the historical health trajectory from past states.

) the output of the data readings and analysis can provide a health trajectory for the individual to predict a future state of health, as well as review the historical health trajectory from past states. Additionally, 64 other claims were granted as a part of this patent. These claims detail: various wearable hardware specifications, configurations, combinations, and operations; data collection and analysis methods; and the application of Machine Learning software and/or algorithmic data and behavioral analysis software.

"This Patent issuance demonstrates our continued commitment to providing our customers with the most innovative health solutions available," said Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge. "If the recent Covid pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we need more effective ways for people to monitor their health - continuously, conveniently and in a cost-effective manner, which is exactly what our solution is designed to address."

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patented solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices. www.healthgauge.com

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% ownership commitment by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected].

Presentations:

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686452/AIML-Innovations-Health-Gauge-Granted-US-Patent



