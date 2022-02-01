NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares for Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN).

About Volcon, Inc.

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world. Volcon was founded with the mission to amplify the powersports experience for all by building industry-leading products that connect people to outdoor experiences through the intentional blending of leading technology and design. Volcon produces all-electric, zero emission, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the outdoor experience whether at work or on the home front. Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

For more information, please visit: www.volcon.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email [email protected] or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686643/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-20-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-Common-Shares-for-Volcon-Inc-NASDAQ-VLCN



