Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment Continues Financial Education for College Football All-Stars in Partnership with Reese's Senior Bowl

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE), a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the unique needs of professional athletes and entertainers, remains the exclusive financial education partner of the Reese's Senior Bowl for the eighth consecutive year.

The Senior Bowl, renowned as the most prominent college football All-Star game in the United States, is the yearly post-season event that showcases the best NFL Draft prospects around the country who have completed their college eligibility.

“Our team is proud and excited to continue working closely with our partners at the Reese’s Senior Bowl for the eighth consecutive year to bring financial education and expertise to the event,” said Sandra L. Richards, Head of Morgan Stanley's GSE division. “Navigating the transition from college to the professional ranks can be an exhilarating yet stressful time for athletes, and so we relish the opportunity to support the players and their families in this journey each year, helping them prepare for the unique and complex financial situations that can come with pursuing a professional sports career.”

Morgan Stanley GSE will host a virtual financial education session for all the players invited to participate in this year’s Senior Bowl. The session will include Global Sports and Entertainment Directors, as well as current NFL player Brandon Copeland, as a featured guest. Copeland, who spent the 2021 NFL campaign playing with the Atlanta Falcons, is a Professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a highly regarded financial literacy advocate.

Like years prior, the 2022 program will emphasize financial fundamentals, stress the importance of creating a personally tailored financial game plan and guidance on how best to build a team of advisors to help them in the next stage of their athletic careers and throughout their personal and professional journeys.

Added Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy: “The Senior Bowl experience is about more than just what happens on the field. Our players are about to embark on a new phase of their lives and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment’s financial education program will help them transition from being student-athletes to professionals. We are excited about having our trusted partners at Morgan Stanley be a part of our game for years to come.”

The game will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Mobile, AL. It will broadcast on the NFL Network. For more information on the game, please visit the Senior+Bowl+website.

For more information about Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports & Entertainment division, please visit the GSE+website%2A.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About the Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is an annual college All-Star football game that is played at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The event is considered the most prominent college football All-Star game in the United States and is the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The first game was played on January 7, 1950, featuring two squads made up of All-Star NFL Draft prospects playing at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Florida. The following year, the game moved to Mobile, AL, where it is still played today. In 2021, a new era in the Senior Bowl's history began with the game moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama Jaguars’ campus. Throughout its history, the Senior Bowl has produced over 55 players that went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game is unique among college All-Star games as the teams are coached by NFL staff. Former MVPs of the game include the likes of Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.

