Top Workplaces Names EngageSmart a Winner of the Top Workplace USA 2022 Award

EngageSmart, (NYSE%3A+ESMT), the leading provider of vertically focused software solutions for essential tasks and services, has been awarded the Top+Workplaces+USA+2022 honor by Energage’s Top Workplaces. Notably, this recognition comes just a few months after EngageSmart was named to the Top Workplaces lists for Remote Work, Employee Well-being, and Professional Development, in addition to inclusion in the Boston+Globe%26rsquo%3Bs+Top+Workplaces+list. All of the above awards are administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

The Top Workplaces USA list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

EngageSmart is a vertical software solutions company raising the standard for the everyday, essential tasks and services that are the building blocks for great customer relationships. The company’s culture prioritizes employees’ happiness, professional development and autonomy, supplying them with the tools they need to foster delight in each customer interaction, as well.

“Creating a supportive and passionate workplace for our employees is a top priority at EngageSmart, so we’re excited to have won this award & be recognized for the culture our team has created,” said Kristen Kenny, Chief People Officer at EngageSmart. “Our employees’ well-being comes first, so it’s rewarding to know that our team enjoys coming to work every day and feels supported in what they do, both professionally and personally.”

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fengagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

