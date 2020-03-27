DOCU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Docusign, Inc. Limited Shareholders
PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
Class Period: March 27, 2020 to December 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.
Learn more about your recoverable losses in DOCU:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/docusign-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22741&from=4
Docusign, Inc. NEWS - DOCU NEWS
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Docusign, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a 'return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Docusign you have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Docusign securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DOCU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/docusign-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22741&from=4
ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
[email protected]
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docu-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-docusign-inc-limited-shareholders-301472801.html
SOURCE The Klein Law Firm