Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Micron Technology Inc, eBay Inc

- New Purchases: USMV, XLE, NKE, UNP, WFC, ABBV,
- Added Positions: TIP, IJH, VEU, VXUS, VTI, FNDX, VUG, MSFT, MUB, ESGV, IVV, VCSH, IUSG, IJR, EUSB, VEA, SDG, VNQ, SUSB, VXF, COST, VOO, DMXF, TSLA, MA, AMZN, PRF, IWF, PROG, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: VWOB, MU, LOW, IEMG, ORCL, IUSV, GOOGL, VWO, BKNG, IHI, IUSB, VO,
- Sold Out: EBAY, AAXJ, ALPN,
For the details of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leonard+rickey+investment+advisors+p.l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 254,516 shares, 26.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 573,180 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 619,280 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 290,673 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,412 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 124,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 82,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 43,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.39.Reduced: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 76.53%. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. still held 3,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 36%. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 34.94%. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.996200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. still held 838 shares as of 2021-12-31.
