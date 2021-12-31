Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Micron Technology Inc, eBay Inc

New Purchases: USMV, XLE, NKE, UNP, WFC, ABBV,

USMV, XLE, NKE, UNP, WFC, ABBV, Added Positions: TIP, IJH, VEU, VXUS, VTI, FNDX, VUG, MSFT, MUB, ESGV, IVV, VCSH, IUSG, IJR, EUSB, VEA, SDG, VNQ, SUSB, VXF, COST, VOO, DMXF, TSLA, MA, AMZN, PRF, IWF, PROG, XOM,

TIP, IJH, VEU, VXUS, VTI, FNDX, VUG, MSFT, MUB, ESGV, IVV, VCSH, IUSG, IJR, EUSB, VEA, SDG, VNQ, SUSB, VXF, COST, VOO, DMXF, TSLA, MA, AMZN, PRF, IWF, PROG, XOM, Reduced Positions: VWOB, MU, LOW, IEMG, ORCL, IUSV, GOOGL, VWO, BKNG, IHI, IUSB, VO,

VWOB, MU, LOW, IEMG, ORCL, IUSV, GOOGL, VWO, BKNG, IHI, IUSB, VO, Sold Out: EBAY, AAXJ, ALPN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Nike Inc, sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Micron Technology Inc, eBay Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leonard+rickey+investment+advisors+p.l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 254,516 shares, 26.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 573,180 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 619,280 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 290,673 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,412 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 124,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 82,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 43,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $12.39.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 76.53%. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. still held 3,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 36%. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 34.94%. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.996200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. still held 838 shares as of 2021-12-31.