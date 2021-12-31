Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, JM Smucker Co, Akamai Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: AMGN, SPY, NVR,
- Added Positions: STX, STZ, CB, JPM, ALL, EVR, UPS, CVX, MMM, BAC, COF, DIS, MDT, CAT, BKNG, PNC, ABBV, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: CERN, SJM, BMY, MSFT, AAPL, ZBRA, HD, ORLY, GOOGL, TMO, INTC, JNJ, UNH, PSX, TSN, LLY, PEP, JBL, PG, WMT, LRCX, AMZN, SHW, CVS, FISV, AVGO, HUM,
- Sold Out: AKAM, SLVM,
For the details of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccm+investment+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,674 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,506 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,635 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,032 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 52,353 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63. The stock is now traded at around $5276.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 121.46%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $107.400700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 138,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 147.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 43,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Reduced: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 94.61%. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc still held 7,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reduced to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 90.3%. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc still held 5,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 22.17%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc still held 156,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC. Also check out:
1. CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CCM INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC keeps buying