Ccm Investment Advisers Llc Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, JM Smucker Co, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: AMGN, SPY, NVR,

AMGN, SPY, NVR, Added Positions: STX, STZ, CB, JPM, ALL, EVR, UPS, CVX, MMM, BAC, COF, DIS, MDT, CAT, BKNG, PNC, ABBV, LOW,

STX, STZ, CB, JPM, ALL, EVR, UPS, CVX, MMM, BAC, COF, DIS, MDT, CAT, BKNG, PNC, ABBV, LOW, Reduced Positions: CERN, SJM, BMY, MSFT, AAPL, ZBRA, HD, ORLY, GOOGL, TMO, INTC, JNJ, UNH, PSX, TSN, LLY, PEP, JBL, PG, WMT, LRCX, AMZN, SHW, CVS, FISV, AVGO, HUM,

CERN, SJM, BMY, MSFT, AAPL, ZBRA, HD, ORLY, GOOGL, TMO, INTC, JNJ, UNH, PSX, TSN, LLY, PEP, JBL, PG, WMT, LRCX, AMZN, SHW, CVS, FISV, AVGO, HUM, Sold Out: AKAM, SLVM,

Columbia, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Constellation Brands Inc, Amgen Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, NVR Inc, sells Cerner Corp, JM Smucker Co, Akamai Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ccm Investment Advisers Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,674 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,506 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,635 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,032 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 52,353 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $227.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63. The stock is now traded at around $5276.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 121.46%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $107.400700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 138,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 147.23%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $235.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 43,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 94.61%. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc still held 7,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reduced to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 90.3%. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc still held 5,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 22.17%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc still held 156,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.