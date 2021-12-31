Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Added Positions: MA, FOXA, AAXJ, URTH, EEM, EWU,

MA, FOXA, AAXJ, URTH, EEM, EWU, Reduced Positions: QQEW, VGK, VOO, VWO,

QQEW, VGK, VOO, VWO, Sold Out: T, MO, D, TTE, PM, OPNT, EZU, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+%26+co+wealth+management+uk+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Express Co (AXP) - 4,739,466 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,395,127 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,831,621 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 1,507,575 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Deere & Co (DE) - 1,654,621 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.