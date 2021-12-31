Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

- Added Positions: MA, FOXA, AAXJ, URTH, EEM, EWU,
- Reduced Positions: QQEW, VGK, VOO, VWO,
- Sold Out: T, MO, D, TTE, PM, OPNT, EZU, IWM,
For the details of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+%26+co+wealth+management+uk+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd
- American Express Co (AXP) - 4,739,466 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,395,127 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,831,621 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 1,507,575 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 1,654,621 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd. Also check out:
1. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd keeps buying