Field & Main Bank Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Devon Energy Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, First Solar Inc, SVB Financial Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Devon Energy Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, First Solar Inc, SVB Financial Group, Sherwin-Williams Co, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Field & Main Bank. As of 2021Q4, Field & Main Bank owns 233 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Field & Main Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/field+%26+main+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,205 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,849 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,709 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,292 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,752 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $256.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $445.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $482.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 365.38%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $131.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 122.58%. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $219.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 139.77%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $454.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.

Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84.

Field & Main Bank sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77.