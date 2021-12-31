Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Autodesk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Organon

Investment company Wesleyan Assurance Society (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2021Q4, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 94 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wesleyan Assurance Society
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,400 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,900 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,575 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
  4. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 117,750 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,207 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1132.962300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 794.36%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $250.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $391.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.



