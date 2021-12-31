Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Autodesk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Organon

New Purchases: MELI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2021Q4, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 94 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,400 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,900 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,575 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 117,750 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,207 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1132.962300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 794.36%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $250.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $391.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.