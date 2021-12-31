Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
XML Financial, LLC Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, BP PLC,

Investment company XML Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Brookfield Renewable Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, BP PLC, , American Well Corp, Royal Caribbean Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XML Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, XML Financial, LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of XML Financial, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,926 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,948 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 293,801 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 125,667 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 77,263 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 110,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 96,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 477.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 85.59%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 220,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57.

Sold Out: (KSU)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.



