XML Financial, LLC Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, BP PLC,

New Purchases: FMB, XYLD, WBA, GPN, LUV, LDSF, IBB, CP, ANET, MGNX, VIG, PFM, GM, GWW, BKNG, NKE, RMI, RMI, CLX,

BP, AAPL, T, MSFT, IWR, IWB, TSLA, INTC, BND, PTY, UAL, BTT, GE, MO, ABT, DES, PAVM, EEM, PSK, V, SHYG, ET, SIRI, XOM, BOND, VTIP, VNQ, ACN, ABC, PREF, POCT, IYW, ADM, CSL, IUSG, EJAN, COP, STZ, WYNN, RFMZ, PPG, GOOG, REGN, FB, UNH, SCD, MHI, WCC, NPV, Sold Out: SHM, KSU, AMWL, RCL, PYPL, HRC, PENN, SPH, MA, SCHZ, XLE, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Brookfield Renewable Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, BP PLC, , American Well Corp, Royal Caribbean Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XML Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, XML Financial, LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $828 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,926 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,948 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 293,801 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 125,667 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 77,263 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 110,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $48.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 96,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 477.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 85.59%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 220,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.