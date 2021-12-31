Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: MRVL, VRTX, VV, VLUE, SPLV, SKOR, GSLC, WFCPL.PFD, TEL, AMD, DGX, NUE, LRCX, KR, NVMI, JCI, HPQ, MNST, CE, DXCM, HES, CP, DVN, SCHX, ONL, KD, DKNG, ZOM, NCLH, PDI, VMW, WPM,

MRVL, VRTX, VV, VLUE, SPLV, SKOR, GSLC, WFCPL.PFD, TEL, AMD, DGX, NUE, LRCX, KR, NVMI, JCI, HPQ, MNST, CE, DXCM, HES, CP, DVN, SCHX, ONL, KD, DKNG, ZOM, NCLH, PDI, VMW, WPM, Added Positions: STIP, AAPL, MSFT, PNFP, UNH, MRK, GOOGL, MCHP, V, PYPL, MDT, TMO, GOOG, VTI, AMZN, XOM, AMT, CAT, JPM, CMCSA, BRK.A, BRK.B, NVDA, UNP, NOW, AXP, CVS, FDX, JNJ, IGSB, VBR, VTEB, CVX, DEO, LH, TDG, FB, BSV, SPY, VEA, BAC, DHR, BKNG, TJX, UPS, DIS, IWM, SPSB, VCSH, VYM, BLK, CHRW, SCHW, KO, DLR, EMR, GS, LHX, HD, MDLZ, LNC, MU, NKE, PFE, PXD, QCOM, PM, DG, TSLA, FLT, ITOT, VBK, MMM, PLD, ABT, APD, MO, ATO, AZO, ADP, BMY, BAM, COF, CERN, CME, CSCO, C, COST, CCI, DE, DUK, EOG, ETN, ENB, EQIX, NEE, FISV, GD, HON, TT, ICE, JKHY, SPGI, NSC, OMC, PEP, CRM, SO, SYY, TGT, WMT, ANTM, WFC, YUM, MA, BX, GM, ABBV, ZTS, YUMC, FOX, DOW, EFA, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJK, IVE, IVV, IWR, LQD, QQQ, TLT, VCIT, VO, VSDA, VWO, XLE, XSOE, CB, ASML, ACN, ADM, BA, BXMT, KMX, COP, CPRT, DHI, DISCA, DD, ECL, F, FCX, GE, IBM, IP, JLL, LOW, MCO, MSI, NVS, PNC, PGR, SLB, SON, SCCO, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TXN, TRP, TREX, RTX, VLO, WBA, WM, WY, WMB, CMG, LULU, STWD, AVGO, FTNT, GNRC, ENPH, VEEV, ETSY, FND, FOCS, AGG, DGRO, EEMA, EFG, EFV, EMB, GLD, HYEM, IAU, IWN, IWO, IWS, JNK, RWO, SCHD, SCHM, SDY, SHM, SLV, TIP, USMV, VB, VIOO, VOT, XLC, XLV, XLY,

STIP, AAPL, MSFT, PNFP, UNH, MRK, GOOGL, MCHP, V, PYPL, MDT, TMO, GOOG, VTI, AMZN, XOM, AMT, CAT, JPM, CMCSA, BRK.A, BRK.B, NVDA, UNP, NOW, AXP, CVS, FDX, JNJ, IGSB, VBR, VTEB, CVX, DEO, LH, TDG, FB, BSV, SPY, VEA, BAC, DHR, BKNG, TJX, UPS, DIS, IWM, SPSB, VCSH, VYM, BLK, CHRW, SCHW, KO, DLR, EMR, GS, LHX, HD, MDLZ, LNC, MU, NKE, PFE, PXD, QCOM, PM, DG, TSLA, FLT, ITOT, VBK, MMM, PLD, ABT, APD, MO, ATO, AZO, ADP, BMY, BAM, COF, CERN, CME, CSCO, C, COST, CCI, DE, DUK, EOG, ETN, ENB, EQIX, NEE, FISV, GD, HON, TT, ICE, JKHY, SPGI, NSC, OMC, PEP, CRM, SO, SYY, TGT, WMT, ANTM, WFC, YUM, MA, BX, GM, ABBV, ZTS, YUMC, FOX, DOW, EFA, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJK, IVE, IVV, IWR, LQD, QQQ, TLT, VCIT, VO, VSDA, VWO, XLE, XSOE, CB, ASML, ACN, ADM, BA, BXMT, KMX, COP, CPRT, DHI, DISCA, DD, ECL, F, FCX, GE, IBM, IP, JLL, LOW, MCO, MSI, NVS, PNC, PGR, SLB, SON, SCCO, TRV, SBUX, SYK, TXN, TRP, TREX, RTX, VLO, WBA, WM, WY, WMB, CMG, LULU, STWD, AVGO, FTNT, GNRC, ENPH, VEEV, ETSY, FND, FOCS, AGG, DGRO, EEMA, EFG, EFV, EMB, GLD, HYEM, IAU, IWN, IWO, IWS, JNK, RWO, SCHD, SCHM, SDY, SHM, SLV, TIP, USMV, VB, VIOO, VOT, XLC, XLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: IEI, T, AMGN, INTC, SHY, VZ, D, ORCL, EEM, IWP, VONG, SLQD, ICSH, AMLP, LUV, MDY, DIA, KKR, MRNA, IJS, DELL, AEP, SHV, SLYV, VCLT, VIG, DVY, KMI, XLU, DFAC, DFUS, XLF, VXUS, PFF, EQL, HYG, SCHG, PREF, IJR, NHI, ALL, AMP, CM, CLX, EW, EL, RHP, GPC, HRL, ITW, INTU, LPX, VTRS, SLVM, NHC, PH, PRU, SNY, TSM, WPC, IGR, EOS, TMUS, TWO, PSX, GLOB, HLNE,

IEI, T, AMGN, INTC, SHY, VZ, D, ORCL, EEM, IWP, VONG, SLQD, ICSH, AMLP, LUV, MDY, DIA, KKR, MRNA, IJS, DELL, AEP, SHV, SLYV, VCLT, VIG, DVY, KMI, XLU, DFAC, DFUS, XLF, VXUS, PFF, EQL, HYG, SCHG, PREF, IJR, NHI, ALL, AMP, CM, CLX, EW, EL, RHP, GPC, HRL, ITW, INTU, LPX, VTRS, SLVM, NHC, PH, PRU, SNY, TSM, WPC, IGR, EOS, TMUS, TWO, PSX, GLOB, HLNE, Sold Out: MUB, PZA, LHCG, FRPT, TSCO, OLED, UNM, NEO, FIVE, RVLV, RH, WMS, SPOT, ANET, BAMR, ASHR, INDA, PDBC, XTN, RUN, SYF, TVTY, PCI, PANW, APTV, SNV, PENN, CINF,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, AT&T Inc, Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owns 472 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+financial+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 354,338 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 786,701 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 376,381 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 210,158 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) - 742,020 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.22%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 45,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $208.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $141.152800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2815.57%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 188,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 65.28%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 127,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 105,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.894000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 125,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 171.85%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4.