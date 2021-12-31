Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: JBI, JBI, SYK, GPN, AVGOP.PFD, BUFR, OEF, PLNT, EXC, DHRPA.PFD, COP, EPD, GE, HSY, WFCPL.PFD, ESGD,
- Added Positions: STIP, TIPX, CMCSA, DIS, IVV, EA, PG, BRK.B, DOV, JPM, MDT, BKNG, CVS, GOOGL, DEO, GS, UPS, VEA, VHT, AMAT, LLY, NEE, MSFT, PYPL, IWR, VGT, AMZN, DD, J, SYY, TJX, IWM, VOO, JNJ, UNH, AMGN, LRCX, TMO, GWW, DG, ORCC, MORN, ORLY, V, AVGO, NXPI, AMN, ACGL, BLL, CACI, CHRW, CHKP, CTSH, FIX, EXP, FFIV, HOLX, MTCH, MKSI, MTZ, MKC, MPW, NDAQ, ORCL, PENN, SIVB, SEE, XPO, LULU, VRSK, FRC, PANW, GMED, CDW, ARES, YETI, BEPC, IJR, RSP, AKAM, ALGN, THRM, BIIB, BLK, CNC, CHE, CTAS, CPRT, DPZ, FCN, LOW, MS, PH, ROST, SNA, TNC, TYL, ANTM, WFC, BAH, ALLE, BLD, TRU, DKNG, GXO, IJK,
- Reduced Positions: NSC, LMT, ISRG, BSV, ABT, USMV, ADBE, AGG, MBB, TIP, COST, FB, IEFA, HUN, MCK, LIN, FTNT, NVDA, MRNA, IEMG, DVY, NUAN, EFA, MDY, CAT, NIO, LH, NEEPO, GLD, VB, VIS, XLE, AMT, ADSK, BA, MCD, NFLX, RY, POOL, TD, SLV, XLC, AZO, CVX, CSCO, KO, F, MNST, HD, HON, MCHP, NVS, PEP, REGN, SBUX, VZ, DOG, IGF, PEJ, QQQ, SPY, VTI, VWO, XLU, ACN, AMD, ADP, BAC, CI, DHR, DE, ETN, XOM, IBM, MRK, NVO, OXY, PFE, TSM, TGT, TXN, TREX, MA, TSLA, GM, ABBV, PAVM, IGSB, MINT, PSQ, SDY, SH, SMH, VCR, VTWO, VUG, XLF, XLK, XLV, XLY, XME, PLD, CINF, C, CLX, DXCM, INTU, KMB, MRVL, PAYX, RMD, SWKS, STE, TRMB, RTX, ZBRA, BX, MSCI, HCA, NOW, PNR, ZTS, SEDG, UBER, COIN, UP, EEMV, EFAV, FDN, FTSL, IHI, IJH, IVE, IWS, PHO, VGSH, VO, VTV, XLI, XT,
- Sold Out: LQD, BIV, TOTL, DVA, HQY, TLT, CCI, BABA, APO, T, ICE, ENPH, IBB, EXPD, LUV, VMEO, SE, PPD, EQIX, D, CYBR, TEAM, LYFT, STZ, PTA, CRL, DIA, EWN, SCHB, AEP, EL, FDS, ILMN, TT, INTC, MDLZ, NKE, NDSN, NOC, TSCO, VRTX, YUM, WM, LYB, AMP, THNQ, TAN, SCZ, HPQ, LRGF, INTF, HRC, EWU, SLB, IGIB, WDAY, EBAY, CTLT, INMD, SO, EVBG, SITE, CX, KD,
For the details of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pallas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC
- Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 1,742,864 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,331 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,126 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Global Partners LP (GLP) - 1,064,128 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 2,172,601 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,172,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc (JBI)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,172,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $246.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.545600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1831.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 111,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 560,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 146,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 116.79%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $143.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.354400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pallas Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying