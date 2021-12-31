Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Stryker Corp, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $813 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pallas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 1,742,864 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,331 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,126 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Global Partners LP (GLP) - 1,064,128 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 2,172,601 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,172,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,172,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $246.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.545600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1831.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 111,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 560,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 38.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 146,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 116.79%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $143.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.354400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.