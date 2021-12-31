Decatur Capital Management, Inc. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Albemarle Corp, Sells Gentex Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, WestRock Co

New Purchases: REGN, ROK, ALB, AMD,

Decatur, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Albemarle Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Gentex Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, WestRock Co, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Decatur Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Decatur Capital Management, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/decatur+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,453 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,293 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,054 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,112 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,532 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $608.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $287.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44.