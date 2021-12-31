Decatur Capital Management, Inc. Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Albemarle Corp, Sells Gentex Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, WestRock Co

- New Purchases: REGN, ROK, ALB, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: FB, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, EFA, GOOGL, NVDA, ADBE, TSLA, HD, PEP, PYPL, CDW, MA, UNH, UPS, TMO, TXN, ORCL, NFLX, CDNS, COST, INTU, VMC, SQ, HLT, VEEV, EOG, APH, ENPH, GM, EL, CSX, DIS, ADSK, JNJ, KLAC, MGM, PWR, CVS, MANH, NUE, SPGI, ACN, MS,
- Sold Out: GNTX, XOM, WRK, ACM,
For the details of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/decatur+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,453 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,293 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,054 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,112 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,532 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $608.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $287.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $62.27 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $70.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Decatur Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Decatur Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Decatur Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying