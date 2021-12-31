Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bell Bank Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ares Capital Corp, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, MetLife Inc, Conagra Brands Inc

Investment company Bell Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Ares Capital Corp, Hanesbrands Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, MetLife Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc, Gentex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Bank. As of 2021Q4, Bell Bank owns 174 stocks with a total value of $877 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bell Bank
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,919,570 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 335,200 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,333,885 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 109,870 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.77%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 74,999 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.87%
New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Bell Bank initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.067000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 290,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Bell Bank initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 299,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Bell Bank initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 94,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Bell Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 122,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)

Bell Bank initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bell Bank initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bell Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1006.63%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 94,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bell Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.053200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 109,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Bell Bank added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.363800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 227,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Bell Bank added to a holding in Southern Co by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 96,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Bell Bank added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 91,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Bell Bank added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Bell Bank sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Bell Bank sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Bell Bank sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Bell Bank sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Bell Bank sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Bell Bank sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.



