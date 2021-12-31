Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson, PagSeguro Digital, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 806 stocks with a total value of $841 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,442,802 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,627 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 202,314 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 139,271 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.05% VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 564,946 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.04 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.182900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 124.36%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.69%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 83,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 146.88%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $286.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $317.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.