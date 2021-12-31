Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: DGRW, JHML, MBND, TSM, ATVI, RF, ARKK, NTLA, MVPS, JHMT, FNDA, PATH, CHKP, FNDB, APD, MC, LUV, LAND, MS, ORLY, TBT, ASO, SJM, RBLX, SWKS, SHW, BTZ, FAST, C, CME, CL, CBRL, YYY, YMAR, UTG, PSX, ARKG, ROP, EXPD, PDBC, GWW, HSCZ, JETS, AMBP, VVR, FIVG, REMX, DIVO, NYCB, WFCPL.PFD, HEDJ, ARKW, XXII, AGGY, GNR, EDIV, JNK, RLY, XSOE, SLX, VDC, DDLS, KXI, BATT, ARKQ, BACPL.PFD, OSCV, FXZ, GXTG, PDN, BSCN, BSCO, XLRE, GNMA, EWU, SMMV, SVAL, BBCA, ONLN, REGL, SDS, XLC,
- Added Positions: JPST, PYPL, SCHD, USMV, DHR, MTUM, FB, PDP, PG, DEF, QUAL, SPLV, EMLC, HD, DVYE, AAXJ, FDX, BJUN, EWZ, VEU, VZ, IBM, IEI, MDT, O, PRF, DGRO, MA, NUE, QCOM, SPMD, VT, ESGD, FALN, ILF, LLY, MELI, VIG, GOOG, DFAI, FIXD, PFFD, IJH, ESML, ESGU, NSC, PLTR, XLE, SPYG, STNE, VGT, ABBV, DFAE, DUK, ETG, EPD, FCEF, GDV, QYLD, SPHD, BAB, SPGP, SPHQ, ESGE, IVW, LQDH, LMT, MRK, XLP, XLU, SHOP, SPLG, SPSM, VO, VYM, ABT, ADBE, BABA, AMGN, CP, CVX, COST, D, XOM, FUTY, RDVY, FAB, GM, HON, VRP, PRFZ, IRM, IEFA, IEUR, IXUS, IVV, EFA, INTF, TIP, IYW, GOVT, JPM, KMB, KGC, MCD, MRNA, MDLZ, PBR, PM, TIPZ, PPL, SCHF, XLB, SO, SPDW, SPY, SPYD, MDYV, XBI, MOAT, VOT, VAW, WPC, MMM, AMD, AFL, ALL, GOOGL, AEP, BLOK, NLY, ADP, BGS, BCE, BDX, BAC, BP, CAT, CLF, CLX, CMCSA, CTVA, CRWD, CSX, DE, DAL, DNP, ETN, EMR, MJ, HACK, ES, FDIS, FXO, FPX, KNG, FCTR, EMLP, F, GD, GILD, EBIZ, FINX, SPFF, COPX, LIT, MILN, BOTZ, SOCL, PAVE, GS, GDRX, HP, ITW, ISRG, PXH, BSJM, PEJ, PWC, XLG, PBW, EWJ, SLV, AOA, ITOT, AGG, FLOT, IDV, IBB, IGSB, IWC, JKL, IQLT, LRGF, PFF, IWF, IWD, DVY, IFRA, IAT, IYT, JCPB, KMI, KHC, LHX, LTBR, LIN, LYG, LUMN, OHI, OMC, PEP, BTEC, GENY, PREF, SSO, PRU, ROKU, RDS.B, SCHX, SCHH, SCHP, XLY, XLV, XLI, XLK, SAH, SPEM, GWX, MDY, EBND, FLRN, SJNK, PSK, SPTM, SLYV, SRLN, TXN, UBER, UEC, MOTI, SMB, BSV, BND, VOO, VB, VBK, VGK, VPL, VSS, VNQI, VXUS, MGK, VIS, VPU, WBA, WYNN, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: RSP, IJR, JNJ, PAGS, MU, EWW, VXF, DIS, VTI, FXN, AAPL, SQ, OSTK, BA, KR, V, SWAN, AVGO, DOCU, LMBS, AMJ, NVDA, GDX, AMZN, BRG, FANG, DFAU, SIL, ECH, IVE, TOTL, VCSH, T, CRSP, FTSM, FTSL, IUSV, EMB, NEM, BIL, TDOC, TFC, IBUY, APPN, AMAT, BRK.B, BTAI, DFUS, EIX, ENB, FSMB, FV, MDIV, TDIV, LDSF, FVRR, GE, SDIV, RNRG, XYLD, GSEW, SPHB, EEMV, SHY, QLTA, MBB, EFAV, MUB, IWO, SHV, LOW, NTAP, NFLX, MINT, GLD, SPTL, SYY, BIZD, VNQ, VRTX, WMT, ALB, BUD, ANTM, AZN, BX, BMY, CDNS, CAH, CHD, NET, CDE, UTF, DLR, DD, EGO, EXK, FNB, FSLY, FPEI, FTGC, FPXI, FTHI, BGLD, FVC, HYLS, FDIV, QCLN, FFEB, FDL, FE, GNL, URA, HPQ, IIPR, IFF, PHB, PFIG, PXF, PGHY, PICB, PZA, PFM, PGF, EWMC, IEMG, BKF, EEMA, IEF, HDV, EUSB, IEV, MXI, IXN, EIDO, SIZE, VLUE, IWB, IWM, IJS, ITA, IYH, JPIN, JBGS, KYN, NKE, NVS, NEA, NMZ, NPV, PAYX, WOOF, BOND, RSG, RDS.A, SAP, SCHE, FNDF, SCHV, SCHM, SCHA, SWN, EWX, RWR, SPSB, XME, XOP, SBUX, TSLA, TTD, TWLO, OIH, SMH, VBR, VCIT, VTR, WM,
- Sold Out: TMUS, CHWY, LMND, TWTR, PINS, FIVN, HRB, KEY, NWL, MCF, VRCA, DGS, PCM, DFE, DES, IBDM, FNOV, DNN, DXGE, XES, VCR, ROM, REM, ISTB, DON, DLN, DFJ, DEM, BWX,
For the details of Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,442,802 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,627 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 202,314 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 139,271 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.05%
- VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 564,946 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.04 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.182900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 124.36%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.69%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 83,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 146.88%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $286.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $317.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.
