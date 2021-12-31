Telemus Capital, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells Copart Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: SPMB, DEED, GVI, EFV, XWEB, IYT, XLI, BND, SPSB, ACLS, VTV, XSD, XSW, SPIB, SPD, XLV, IYJ, XLY, BLL, ARKK, COIN, TRMB, CSGP, TPR, CTSH, MMC, MAS, PCAR, PENN, UPS, VRTX, VMC, WPC, WFC, IRDM, KHC, MGP, ZUO, GPI, RHP,

SPY, IWM, IVV, FIS, EEM, VWO, AGG, DOG, TDG, PYPL, STZ, MUB, IJR, IWR, IJH, SPTM, KKR, DHR, PTRA, ADBE, TJX, TECH, DIS, PG, NKE, CTVA, CEF, XYL, XLF, JCI, GD, CVS, QUAL, VOO, VEA, CCI, COST, CMA, ANTM, IVW, HCA, VTWO, ZTS, VONV, SQ, VONG, VMBS, IGIB, CYB, DVY, LEMB, EFG, FXF, IXUS, ELS, MLM, LMT, LEN, LEG, ICE, IDXX, FDS, EL, SPGI, CFR, CBSH, C, CINF, CTRA, APH, AFL, PLD, LUV, AVGO, MSCI, FSLR, WTFC, WMB, MMM, TSN, SBUX, FRC, SONY, RRX, RPM, PHM, PXD, MUFG, MTD, MET, Reduced Positions: SPTS, CMS, BABA, IWB, FISV, LCI, BKCC, SH, MSFT, BSV, HON, FTAI, IGSB, FDX, TFX, EFA, NVS, CMCSA, HD, INTU, PHYS, NRZ, FLOT, AMGN, ROK, TMO, VZ, IPGP, SDC, BRMK, FM, IWF, SHY, TIP, USMV, T, APD, AZO, BBY, BA, CVX, DEO, ETN, EFX, NEE, TT, MDT, ORCL, PEP, WRK, STAR, LEO, V, FB, TWTR, SAFE, DKNG, ACWI, GOVT, IEI, IGE, VYM, AIG, AMP, AMAT, ASH, BK, BHC, BMY, CI, DE, DPZ, EWBC, EW, EQR, EXPE, XOM, FAST, FITB, HUM, IBM, ILMN, JNJ, LAZ, LOW, MRK, NVDA, NSC, ES, PH, PFE, LIN, RYN, RWT, RCL, SUI, UL, RTX, WTW, ET, CSQ, NIE, LULU, ULTA, PM, TSLA, PSX, BERY, ALLE, NEP, NEWR, SEDG, FTV, ELAN, ALC, UBER, SNDL, CARR, VNT, ACWX, GLD, IEMG, IGF, IUSV, MBB, SPLV, VGK, XOUT,

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Copart Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Titan International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemus Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Telemus Capital, Llc owns 375 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,012 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 212,281 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 174,502 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,109 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,624 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 155,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.325600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 128,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.45 and $178.84, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $129.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $266.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 74,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 238.89%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 91,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.716500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short Dow30 by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 142,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Titan International Inc. The sale prices were between $6.7 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.