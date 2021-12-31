Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Telemus Capital, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells Copart Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Telemus Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Copart Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Fiserv Inc, Titan International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telemus Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Telemus Capital, Llc owns 375 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,012 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 212,281 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 174,502 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 94,109 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,624 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 155,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.325600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 128,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB)

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.45 and $178.84, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $129.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Telemus Capital, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $266.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 74,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 238.89%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 91,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.716500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)

Telemus Capital, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short Dow30 by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 142,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.

Sold Out: Titan International Inc (TWI)

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Titan International Inc. The sale prices were between $6.7 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Sold Out: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Telemus Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.



