Defender Capital, LLC. Buys Landec Corp, Mirion Technologies Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF, Viasat Inc

Investment company Defender Capital, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Landec Corp, Mirion Technologies Inc, Altria Group Inc, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF, Viasat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defender Capital, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Defender Capital, LLC. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Defender Capital, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defender+capital%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Defender Capital, LLC.
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 149,732 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 713,696 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 139,862 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  4. Fortive Corp (FTV) - 451,291 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 267,792 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
New Purchase: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.783000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $173.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Landec Corp (LNDC)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Landec Corp by 110.75%. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 126,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in American Well Corp by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 150,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Steel Connect Inc (STCN)

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Steel Connect Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.31 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 115,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $123.45 and $146.38, with an estimated average price of $135.76.



