Defender Capital, LLC. Buys Landec Corp, Mirion Technologies Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF, Viasat Inc

New Purchases: MIR, MO, JPM, CSX, JNJ, MRNA,

MIR, MO, JPM, CSX, JNJ, MRNA, Added Positions: STAA, LNDC, AXON, TDY, BRK.B, OCX, LCTX, AAPL, INTC, PFE, AMWL, BE, STCN, ATNX, ITEQ,

STAA, LNDC, AXON, TDY, BRK.B, OCX, LCTX, AAPL, INTC, PFE, AMWL, BE, STCN, ATNX, ITEQ, Reduced Positions: NUAN, COST, CFX, VSAT, CGEN, INO, MSFT, RUN, PLTR, CSCO,

NUAN, COST, CFX, VSAT, CGEN, INO, MSFT, RUN, PLTR, CSCO, Sold Out: PSJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Landec Corp, Mirion Technologies Inc, Altria Group Inc, Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF, Viasat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defender Capital, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Defender Capital, LLC. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Defender Capital, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defender+capital%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 149,732 shares, 15.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 713,696 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 139,862 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Fortive Corp (FTV) - 451,291 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 267,792 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.783000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $173.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Landec Corp by 110.75%. The purchase prices were between $7.95 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 126,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in American Well Corp by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 150,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. added to a holding in Steel Connect Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.31 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 115,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Defender Capital, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $123.45 and $146.38, with an estimated average price of $135.76.