Nikulski Financial, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, InvenTrust Properties Corp, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, DraftKings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, InvenTrust Properties Corp, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, DraftKings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikulski Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nikulski Financial, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,657 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,058 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,068 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,469 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,708 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.970100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.996200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.