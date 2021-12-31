Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nikulski Financial, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, InvenTrust Properties Corp, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, DraftKings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nikulski Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, InvenTrust Properties Corp, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, PayPal Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, DraftKings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikulski Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nikulski Financial, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nikulski+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nikulski Financial, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,657 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,058 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,068 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,469 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,708 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.970100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $236.996200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $135.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nikulski Financial, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nikulski Financial, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nikulski Financial, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus