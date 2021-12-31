Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC Buys Independence Realty Trust Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: IRT, NEE, DLR, INTU, KMB, CION, CCI, LLY, TT, PKI, KEYS, GWW, HUM, MKC, MMM, LRCX, WAT, CF, CPB, IRM, MCO, SJM, GSK, SCHN, BIIB, AMAT, KR, GE, DE, MRK, PEG, PSEC,
- Added Positions: VGIT, ED, NFLX, C, UNH, BRK.B, NUBD, VZ, QQQ, AMZN, IBM, BEPC, VNO, CSCO, HRZN, INTC, SCS, MRNA, RFP, KRC, DVY, HON, HASI, GOOGL, ABB, UBS, WIT, QCOM, HPP, CIG, ARE, TEF, WTTR, NOK,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VCSH, IEFA, VMBS, VUG, VNQ, SBUX, AAON, PNR, T, TSM, IWF, GOOG, JPM, BA, GLDD,
- Sold Out: STN, CVS, EBAY, REGN, VRSK, BABA, SHW, RL, SKM, DIS, SEE, TKC, KD,
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 912,406 shares, 44.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,026 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,399 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,707 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.
- Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) - 154,551 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 154,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $557.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CION Invt Corp (CION)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 47.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $85.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 30.46%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $445.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 89.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $311.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stantec Inc (STN)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stantec Inc. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $54.18.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Gitterman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.
