Avestar Capital, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Sells Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF

- New Purchases: FYC, VTRS, IQV, T, LYFT, APPS, AFRM, RDN, IVZ, C, PDI, IP, ATVI, TXN, INTU, OPRX, MAR, VUG, JCI, COST, ETN, OC, VXUS, QCLN, AMD, CAT, CARR, DELL, LLY, HUM, TX, GWW, X, USB, LIN, ORCL, ON, NRG, MDLZ, GRAB, NSPR,
- Added Positions: GOOG, AVUS, MRVL, FB, CI, ABNB, AMZN, NFLX, HUBS, TEAM, UNH, EBAY, TTD, FALN, GSY, PULS, MSFT, AVUV, HFXI, IWB, SPY, ACN, BMY, JPST, PDBC, SECT, BRK.B, TTE, WFC, COIN, VNQ, COF, EQIX, GOOGL, NKE, DGX, LUV, DOCU, BND, LIT, VTI, VTV, BIIB, HD, INTC, ISRG, MKL, MCO, NVDA, CRM, MA, NOW, JD, SHOP, CARG, FIXD, RCD, VOO, XLRE, XSOE, NSP, ADBE, AMAT, EXPD, NEE, IT, HXL, NUVA, PBR, SUI, TJX, TGT, RTX, WAT, ZBH, POR, DG, FAF, HPP, BWXT, ZTS, TWTR, LBRDK, SEDG, PDD, GXO, BOND, BSJN, BSJP, FMHI, GII, IGBH, IWF, SRLN, SSUS, XLF, XLV, ASML, Y, LNT, AVY, BP, BOH, BSX, CASY, CLX, ETR, HAS, HSY, HUBB, MDT, MRK, MET, PEP, RGLD, SAP, GL, TSN, UPS, VZ, WMT, WSO, WTW, XEL, BR, SSNC, CBOE, BAH, FRC, UI, EPAM, OKTA, GH, IAA, FCVT,
- Reduced Positions: JSML, BLCN, REET, AXNX, CRWD, GM, SQ, NET, RIO, VCSH, PM, ADSK, NIO, CCL, VOD, WBND, BTI, CMCSA, NOK, JJC, PHM, RGEN, MRNA, ZM, BSDE, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, BAC, DHI, MCD, MT, QCOM, SWKS, DIS, LULU, ENPH, PYPL, VIOG, XLK, AAP, FNF, LEN, UAA, RDS.B, SQM, MSCI, TNDM, VST, SPT, SNOW, U, SOFI, SOFI, HYG, IBDQ, IBDU, SLQD, VIOV, BA, CVS, CP, CTXS, KO, DEO, FCN, GS, JNJ, MU, OLN, STX, VIV, ULTA, V, AVGO, TSLA, BABA, CFG, LSXMK, ZS, DOW, UBER, ARKK, CANE, IHI, LMBS, SOXX, VB, AOS, ABT, ADI, AZO, BHP, ITUB, CSCO, FLR, IBM, ILMN, LOW, ORLY, PFE, TSM, TMO, VRTX, TEL, ABBV, BURL, HLT, ITCI, ALC, DDOG, PTON, BSJM,
- Sold Out: ARKF, CIBR, DRIV, BSJL, HJEN, SLV, DVA, DKNG, CSGP, SE, YNDX, SNAP, SWAV, CVNA, VIAC, VAC, MELI, TAK, XPEL, AI, WKHS, VALE, IEUR, FISV, KURE, PCI, CHGG, SCPL, TMUS, BIDU, EAPR, MINT, ARKG, FTNT, HDB, LMT, BJUL, ABR, XLC, XOP, VLDR, GDRX, PAYC, PACB, CHTR, CMG, LHX, MNST, FMX, XRAY, AZN, CRMD, KD, XP, RNWK,
For the details of Avestar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avestar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Avestar Capital, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,329 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,200 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,900 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,811 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.29%
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 14,000 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.6 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $74.61. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 105,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $245.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.363800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 187.29%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2740.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 9,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 124.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 204,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 565.33%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 391.50%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $224.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 279.57%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 90.03%. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $492.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.Sold Out: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Hydrogen ETF. The sale prices were between $19.18 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $22.32.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Avestar Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Avestar Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Avestar Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avestar Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avestar Capital, LLC keeps buying