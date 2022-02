Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, AbbVie Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Assenagon Asset Management S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owns 1409 stocks with a total value of $34.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/assenagon+asset+management+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,285,638 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,055,923 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.53% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 34,630,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 465,806 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.82% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 8,245,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,012,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 602,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 474,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,375,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $233.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 108,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 799,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $306.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 6,285,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 75.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 10,055,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 643.31%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 634,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 465,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 248.90%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,833,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 4654.70%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,621,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.88 and $112.73, with an estimated average price of $104.71.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25.