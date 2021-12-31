Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys HealthEquity Inc, Visa Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kimball International Inc, Sotera Health Co

New Purchases: HQY, SOFI, SOFI, CVS, CVX,

HQY, SOFI, SOFI, CVS, CVX, Added Positions: V, LYFT, EOG,

V, LYFT, EOG, Reduced Positions: UPST, VRTX, AVGO, SHC,

UPST, VRTX, AVGO, SHC, Sold Out: KBAL, PDD,

Englewood, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HealthEquity Inc, Visa Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kimball International Inc, Sotera Health Co, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Consolidated Investment Group LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 284,595 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 273,800 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,450 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 196,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.8% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 264,660 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.701400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Kimball International Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.8.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.