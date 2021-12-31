Hgk Asset Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Accenture PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Welltower Inc

New Purchases: FISV, DUK, LMT, PEAK, KD, SAM, UTG, RPRX, VMW, ENSG, FB, FBHS,

FISV, DUK, LMT, PEAK, KD, SAM, UTG, RPRX, VMW, ENSG, FB, FBHS, Added Positions: NUE, ALL, BMY, HSIC, C, DISCA, JNJ, INTC, HCA, AFL, VIVO, CMCSA, LHX, SNA, HTLF, FLWS, OSBC, SOI, LRCX, LYB, NMIH, BWA,

NUE, ALL, BMY, HSIC, C, DISCA, JNJ, INTC, HCA, AFL, VIVO, CMCSA, LHX, SNA, HTLF, FLWS, OSBC, SOI, LRCX, LYB, NMIH, BWA, Reduced Positions: ACN, D, RPM, HD, SPG, COP, IBM, HSY, STT, MGRC, CRUS, VVV, PCRX, KO, CRI, ABBV, GD, BC, AAPL, DG, HUBB, ASGN, GPC, SPB, SJM, OCFC, KNX, LXP, CSCO, AGM, MPC, PRG, DOV, STAG, CW, IOSP, KMB, DLX, LZB, LHCG, MMS, SSB, INT, ENS, EFSC, IIVI, SIGI, PDM, MET, TGNA, APLE, EVR, HR, HELE, CVX, CTRE, JLL, AVA, IDA, SLM, CVS, ALE, ALG, AMN, FNB, HAIN, NSIT, UNH, ZBRA, ED, EMR, ABCB, LOW, GOOG, STX, RRX, BX, PEP, EA, PFE, MRK,

ACN, D, RPM, HD, SPG, COP, IBM, HSY, STT, MGRC, CRUS, VVV, PCRX, KO, CRI, ABBV, GD, BC, AAPL, DG, HUBB, ASGN, GPC, SPB, SJM, OCFC, KNX, LXP, CSCO, AGM, MPC, PRG, DOV, STAG, CW, IOSP, KMB, DLX, LZB, LHCG, MMS, SSB, INT, ENS, EFSC, IIVI, SIGI, PDM, MET, TGNA, APLE, EVR, HR, HELE, CVX, CTRE, JLL, AVA, IDA, SLM, CVS, ALE, ALG, AMN, FNB, HAIN, NSIT, UNH, ZBRA, ED, EMR, ABCB, LOW, GOOG, STX, RRX, BX, PEP, EA, PFE, MRK, Sold Out: GWW, WELL, HCI, LSI, AMAT, COF, GLW,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Welltower Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, RPM International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hgk Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HGK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hgk+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,940 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,983 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 52,789 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 105,168 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53% MetLife Inc (MET) - 104,755 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $107.020900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 47,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 44,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 117,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 138,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $424.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 43.86%. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.19. The stock is now traded at around $20.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $83.54 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.