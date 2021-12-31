Hgk Asset Management Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Accenture PLC, Dominion Energy Inc, Welltower Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, DUK, LMT, PEAK, KD, SAM, UTG, RPRX, VMW, ENSG, FB, FBHS,
- Added Positions: NUE, ALL, BMY, HSIC, C, DISCA, JNJ, INTC, HCA, AFL, VIVO, CMCSA, LHX, SNA, HTLF, FLWS, OSBC, SOI, LRCX, LYB, NMIH, BWA,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, D, RPM, HD, SPG, COP, IBM, HSY, STT, MGRC, CRUS, VVV, PCRX, KO, CRI, ABBV, GD, BC, AAPL, DG, HUBB, ASGN, GPC, SPB, SJM, OCFC, KNX, LXP, CSCO, AGM, MPC, PRG, DOV, STAG, CW, IOSP, KMB, DLX, LZB, LHCG, MMS, SSB, INT, ENS, EFSC, IIVI, SIGI, PDM, MET, TGNA, APLE, EVR, HR, HELE, CVX, CTRE, JLL, AVA, IDA, SLM, CVS, ALE, ALG, AMN, FNB, HAIN, NSIT, UNH, ZBRA, ED, EMR, ABCB, LOW, GOOG, STX, RRX, BX, PEP, EA, PFE, MRK,
- Sold Out: GWW, WELL, HCI, LSI, AMAT, COF, GLW,
For the details of HGK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hgk+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HGK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,940 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,983 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 52,789 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 105,168 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 104,755 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $107.020900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 47,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 44,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 117,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 138,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Hgk Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $424.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 43.86%. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Hgk Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.19. The stock is now traded at around $20.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41.Sold Out: HCI Group Inc (HCI)
Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in HCI Group Inc. The sale prices were between $83.54 and $137.02, with an estimated average price of $116.32.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $114.66 and $153.18, with an estimated average price of $134.07.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Hgk Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.
