Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vale SA, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Boeing Co

VALE, SPYD, AMC, TWTR, DKNG, RIVN, FUBO, KNDI, SHW, VXX, WBA, UPRO, FDX, SCHD, MVV, IEFA, GS, FORG, UBER, NOC, NCLH, GM, LYB, DBRG, MA, XLNX, CSX, SOFI, SOFI, STX, POWW, AMPY, LOCL, FAMI, CXDO, ABUS, BIMI, Added Positions: AMD, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, ISRG, VNQ, ATVI, REGN, MRNA, ABNB, NVDA, NFLX, LABU, IJH, DASH, SOXX, IJR, HYMB, IVV, VTEB, DVY, MUB, HD, MSFT, PFE, JPM, FBND, DFEN, DE, CLH, CAT, BND, FB, VXUS, AGG, NVO, MRK, QQQ, SQ, PYPL, BIB, PLTR, IDRV, HYG, FDIS, SHOP, EXPI, ABT, DIS, UNP, SBUX, CRM, RDS.A, PG, MCD, INTC, COST, CSCO, BLK, XLI, IWM, ISTB, EFA, BIV, KLR, TTOO, CLIR, AMPE, PM, MFM, WFC, KR, LLY, CVX, CRNT, AMT, ADBE,

IVE, BA, TTWO, IVW, LMT, TECL, TSLA, SOXL, AMRS, GXO, CVS, DHR, IHI, QCOM, FTEC, AVGO, WMT, LCID, TQQQ, TSM, VB, JNJ, HON, BABA, BMY, EOS, COIN, FIDU, FMAT, FNCL, SPY, IBB, OEF, PFF, SPXL, TLRY, TLRY, VUG, VIAC, NEE, VTI, NKE, UNH, VZ, PML, PMF, ENPH, ABBV, TTD, TNA, XLV, VTV, ADS, GLD, CURE, CXE, RIG, PSEC, MU, CME, BAC, ATRS, Sold Out: BIIB, CRSP, QDEL, SPLG, TDOC, BIDU, IOVA, ATOM, NQP, PNNT, REAX, ZCMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vale SA, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Boeing Co, Quidel Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traynor Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. owns 223 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 593,650 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,282 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 259,605 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,441 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 59,858 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 301,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 2247.23%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 61,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 170.02%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 85.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 67,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 774.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $173.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 276.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $65.93, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.