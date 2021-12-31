Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vale SA, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: VALE, SPYD, AMC, TWTR, DKNG, RIVN, FUBO, KNDI, SHW, VXX, WBA, UPRO, FDX, SCHD, MVV, IEFA, GS, FORG, UBER, NOC, NCLH, GM, LYB, DBRG, MA, XLNX, CSX, SOFI, SOFI, STX, POWW, AMPY, LOCL, FAMI, CXDO, ABUS, BIMI,
- Added Positions: AMD, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, ISRG, VNQ, ATVI, REGN, MRNA, ABNB, NVDA, NFLX, LABU, IJH, DASH, SOXX, IJR, HYMB, IVV, VTEB, DVY, MUB, HD, MSFT, PFE, JPM, FBND, DFEN, DE, CLH, CAT, BND, FB, VXUS, AGG, NVO, MRK, QQQ, SQ, PYPL, BIB, PLTR, IDRV, HYG, FDIS, SHOP, EXPI, ABT, DIS, UNP, SBUX, CRM, RDS.A, PG, MCD, INTC, COST, CSCO, BLK, XLI, IWM, ISTB, EFA, BIV, KLR, TTOO, CLIR, AMPE, PM, MFM, WFC, KR, LLY, CVX, CRNT, AMT, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: IVE, BA, TTWO, IVW, LMT, TECL, TSLA, SOXL, AMRS, GXO, CVS, DHR, IHI, QCOM, FTEC, AVGO, WMT, LCID, TQQQ, TSM, VB, JNJ, HON, BABA, BMY, EOS, COIN, FIDU, FMAT, FNCL, SPY, IBB, OEF, PFF, SPXL, TLRY, TLRY, VUG, VIAC, NEE, VTI, NKE, UNH, VZ, PML, PMF, ENPH, ABBV, TTD, TNA, XLV, VTV, ADS, GLD, CURE, CXE, RIG, PSEC, MU, CME, BAC, ATRS,
- Sold Out: BIIB, CRSP, QDEL, SPLG, TDOC, BIDU, IOVA, ATOM, NQP, PNNT, REAX, ZCMD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 593,650 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,282 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 259,605 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,441 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 59,858 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 301,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 2247.23%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 61,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 170.02%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 85.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 67,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 774.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $173.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 276.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $65.93, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.
